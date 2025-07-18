Projecting the New York Rangers’ 2025-26 Opening-Night Roster

With most of the off-season moves now taken care of, here’s a look at the New York Rangers’ projected opening-night lineup for the 2025-26 season, along with who may be scratched to start the campaign.

Line One: Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafreniere

This line will be responsible for most of the Rangers’ scoring. Artemi Panarin had a down year by his standards, but he still put up 37 goals and 89 points in 80 games. The Rangers also added J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks mid-season, and he made an immediate impact with 35 points in 32 games. His 13 goals put him on pace for 32 over a full season. Then there’s Alexis Lafrenière, the first overall pick in 2020. After taking a step forward with 57 points in 2023–24, he took a bit of a step back last season, finishing with just 45. If Lafrenière wants to stay on the top line, he’ll need to bounce back in a big way.

Line Two: Will Cuylle, Vincent Trocheck, Gabriel Perreault

This line has serious potential, especially with two young wingers. Will Cuylle is coming off a breakout campaign, scoring 20 goals and 45 points in 2024-25. He brings a mix of skill, grit, and physicality—playing with an edge but also some flair. Gabriel Perreault is coming off a fantastic NCAA run at Boston College and is expected to jump right into the Rangers’ middle six.

I’ve got him slotted in on the second line at right wing after showing flashes of high-end talent during his five-game stint last season. Holding it all together is Vincent Trocheck at center. One of the most underrated centers in the league, Trocheck thrives on the second line. Sure, his production dipped from 77 points in 2023–24 to 59 last season, but he plays a full 200-foot game and should be a perfect mentor for both Cuylle and Perreault.

Line Three: Brett Berard, Mika Zebanejad, Taylor Raddysh

This line could quietly put up some serious offense, especially since they won’t be matched up against the opposition’s top lines. Brett Berard had a solid rookie campaign, putting up 10 points in 35 games and showing flashes of what he can become. Mika Zibanejad was steady as always with 62 points over a full 82-game season.

Newly signed Taylor Raddysh chipped in a respectable 27 points with the Washington Capitals last season and brings that classic third-line winger vibe—responsible defensively, but able to chip in offensively when needed. Zibanejad is lower in the lineup because of the Rangers’ depth down the middle. It’s a great problem to have, and I expect him to return to his point-per-game form. Berard still has a lot of upside to unlock, and this line has the right mix of youth, experience, and two-way play to be a real difference-maker.

Line Four: Adam Edstrom, Sam Carrick, Matt Rempe

This is a shutdown line if I’ve ever seen one. All three players are over 200 pounds, and two of them are absolute monsters on the ice. Adam Edström comes in at 6-foot-7, and Matt Rempe towers at 6-foot-9. This line isn’t built to rack up points—it’s built to wear teams down. Their job is to make life miserable for the opposition in the defensive zone and keep things simple in the offensive end without turning the puck over. It’s all about physicality, grit, and tone-setting—and I love it.

First Pair: Vladislav Gavrikov, Adam Fox

This pairing makes a lot of sense. Vladislav Gavrikov just signed a big contract with the Rangers after a very strong stint with the LA Kings, where he proved his value.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the other side, Adam Fox has been nothing short of excellent for the Rangers, consistently in the Norris Trophy conversation and known for his smart, smooth, and high-impact style of play. Together, they could be a perfect blend of defensive stability and offensive creativity.

Second Pair: Carson Soucy, Will Borgen

Both Soucy and Borgen were picked up midway through last season. They’re also true defensive defensemen, and if the chemistry clicks, this could turn into a really solid shutdown pair. I don’t mind this pairing; it has the potential to be effective if they stick to their role.

Third Pair: Braeden Schneider, Scott Morrow

This is a very young pairing, with Braeden Schneider, 23, and Scott Morrow just 22. Schneider had a solid season with 21 points, while Morrow showed some promise with six points in 14 games for the Carolina Hurricanes. There’s potential here, and if they develop as expected, this could be an exciting duo to watch grow together.

Goalies: Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick

The goalie tandem stays the same. Not much to be said about these two, other than Igor Shesterkin needs to play up to his massive $11.5 million contract.

Press Box: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann, Johnny Brodzinski

There isn’t much to say about these three, either. Urho Vaakanainen was solid on the back end last season, posting 15 points in 46 games. Brennan Othmann will likely see more ice time if someone goes down with an injury or isn’t performing. He needs to take a step forward next season—and he’s capable of doing it. As for Johnny Brodzinski, he’s made the Madison Square Garden press box his second home. This will be his fourth straight season in that role. He’s too good for the American Hockey League, but he doesn’t quite have the toolkit to stick in the NHL full time. Still, he’s a valuable depth piece and always ready when called upon.

This is how I see the Rangers’ opening-night roster shaping up. There are still many moving parts, but this group has the potential to push for the playoffs, and the future is bright for this team.