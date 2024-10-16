3 Rangers Prospects With Make-or-Break Seasons Ahead

The unknown of a prospect is always exciting for the modern-day fan. Some have the upside of becoming stars, while others can become role players.

But of course, unless you’re Connor McDavid or Connor Bedard – there are no guarantees. For the Rangers, the strength in the prospect pool lies mostly on the wing. However, they have prospects playing a mix of positions that may only have one more season to make an impression before it’s too late with the organization.

Brennan Othmann

Before the preseason began, if a prospect was going to make the roster – Brennan Othmann was likely the favorite to do so. But after a disappointing preseason, where he posted just one goal and an expected goals rate of just 41.98 percent, according to Natural Stat Trick, the 2021 first-round pick failed to open eyes.

The preseason performance was a step back from his solid 2023-24 campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he recorded 49 points in 67 games. Also, Othmann earned a call-up to the Rangers in the middle of the season.

While it’s not time to panic just yet, there’s cause for a little concern. Othmann needs to reset in the AHL and focus on building off the positives from last season. Ideally, the organization would like him to play at a 60-point pace or better. He has the potential to become a top-six forward. For years, the Rangers have been searching for a long-term option who can play next to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Othmann’s speed coming down the wing and his ability to beat goaltenders clean with his shot certainly give him a chance going forward.

But the clock is starting to tick for Othmann. If he takes a step back, questions will arise about his future in the Big Apple. Right now he is the Rangers’ second or third-best prospect behind at least Gabe Perreault.

Dyland Garand

Dylan Garand might just be the goaltender in the Rangers’ system with the upside of becoming an NHL starter, as others like Olof Lindbom and Talyn Boyko haven’t been able to get the job done when called on by the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Garand in each of the last two playoffs with the AHL affiliate has been sensational. In 2022-23, he posted a .935 save percentage (SV%) in eight postseason games, followed by a .922 SV% in nine games a year later. The 2020 fourth-round pick’s play helped lead the Wolf Pack deep into the playoffs.

However, the same hasn’t translated to the regular season. Garand in 71 games has given the Wolf Pack sub .900 SV% play. While it’s encouraging to see him at his best during the most important games, he will need to put together more consistent performances during the regular season. The 22-year-old has shown that he’s capable of it. But 2024-25 will be critical. If all goes well, he could very well be in the conversation for the Rangers backup role for 2025-26, with Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Matthew Robertson

For a while, it looked like Matthew Robertson might have a chance to make the Rangers 2024-25 roster, with the injury to Ryan Lindgren. While the Rangers lack a left-handed defenseman in the system, that doesn’t automatically guarantee him a spot in the NHL. Unfortunately, in the two preseason games, he generated an xGF percentage of 29.99 and wasn’t able to make an impression like Victor Mancini.

At one point, Robertson was considered a first-round talent by many pundits including in our rankings. It felt like the Rangers were getting great value when he fell to them in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. For his 6-foot-4 frame, he was considered a strong skater. However, now the 23-year-old will be going into his fourth season with the Wolf Pack. It’s fair to say that this will be his last crack with the Rangers organization if he fails to show progress by the end of the season.

For these three prospects, it won’t be an easy road ahead. Even by impressing in the AHL, it still won’t guarantee an NHL future. But strong play could raise eyebrows and even earn a mid-season call-up. Robertson and Garand will be fighting for another contract, while Othmann will aim to make his case that he can be a part of the solution for the Rangers in the top nine at some point. Regardless, it will be a critical season for all three of them.