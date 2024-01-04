Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Pitlick, Domingue & Anisimov

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, top prospect Brennan Othmann has been called up and is set to make his NHL debut on Jan. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks. In other news, the Rangers will be without forward Tyler Pitlick for a while. Meanwhile, goaltender Louis Domingue is reportedly becoming a player to watch in the trade market. Lastly, with Artem Anisimov signing a tryout contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack, can he earn himself an American Hockey League (AHL) deal for the season? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Jan. 4) Rangers News & Rumors column now.

Othmann to Make NHL Debut

The Rangers are gearing up for their much-anticipated Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. This will be the Blueshirts’ first time going up against generational prospect Connor Bedard, but there is another big reason why fans should check out this contest – Othmann will be making his NHL debut.

Othmann, 20, was called up on Jan. 3 and is now immediately joining the Rangers’ lineup. All eyes will be on him, as he was the Rangers’ first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and he has the potential to be a high-impact NHL player later down the road.

Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 28 games this season with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has nine goals and 21 points. Overall, he is having a strong first North American professional season and has earned this call-up because of it. Let’s see if he can get on the scoresheet against the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Pitlick Out Week-to-Week

While it is great that Othmann has been called up to the NHL roster, it is in response to the injury bug biting the Rangers again. This time, Pitlick will be out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury.

Pitlick, 32, is in his first season as a Ranger and has been a regular in their bottom six. In 28 games this season, the 6-foot-2 forward has one goal, two assists, and 52 hits. Overall, he has not made the biggest impact offensively this season, but he has given them a bit more sandpaper due to his physicality. Thus, losing him week-to-week is not ideal for their forward depth.

Domingue Generating Trade Interest

In a recent article for Sportsnet discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending struggles, Luke Fox mentioned that Domingue is one goalie who has been generating trade interest around the NHL.

Louis Domingue, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Rangers having Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as their goalie tandem, Domingue has appeared in just one game for the NHL squad this season. During it, he had a strong performance, saving 25 out of 26 shots in a win against the Minnesota Wild. With that, the 31-year-old has plenty of experience, so he could make for a solid backup option for teams in need of some help between the pipes.

Yet, while Domingue is drawing some interest around the league, the Rangers are not in a position where they must move him. It would not be a bad thing to keep him around, as he is a prime call-up option for when injuries arise.

Anisimov Looking to Earn AHL Deal

Earlier this week, Anisimov notably signed an AHL deal with the Wolf Pack. It certainly grabbed the attention of fans, as he, of course, started his career with the Rangers organization. He began his time with the organization with the Wolf Pack before playing for the Rangers from 2008-09 to 2011-12. Now, in 2024, he is looking to earn a permanent spot with Hartford.

When looking at how Anisimov played last season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, it is fair to say that he has a real shot. In 55 games last season, he had 19 goals to go along with 36 points. Overall, the 35-year-old was able to produce well at the AHL level, and it will be fun to see if he can land a contract with the Wolf Pack from here.