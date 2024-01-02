Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Kakko & Tarasenko

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, head coach Peter Laviolette praised defenseman Jacob Trouba‘s play in their recent win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. In other news, Laviolette provided an encouraging update on forward Kaapo Kakko. Lastly, with the Ottawa Senators at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, should the Rangers, a team who could use another top-six winger, consider the possibility of a reunion with Vladimir Tarasenko? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Jan. 2) Rangers News & Rumors column now.

Laviolette Praises Trouba’s Play

The Rangers got a convincing 5-1 win over the Lightning on Dec. 30. Artemi Panarin (hat trick) and Vincent Trocheck (one goal and four points) led the way offensively, while Igor Shesterkin had a big night between the pipes. However, while speaking to reporters on Jan. 1, Laviolette made sure to shine a light on Trouba for his contributions. Here is exactly what the Rangers’ head coach had to say about the captain:

“Some things don’t necessarily make headlines. [Igor Shesterkin] was really good in net, Panarin scores three goals, and yet Trouba might not get talked about that much in what he did inside of that game. Physicality, blocking shots, and the way he played the game. And I think we need everybody to continue that and keep stepping forward.” Peter Laviolette (from ‘Peter Laviolette lauds Jacob Trouba’s under-the-radar Rangers impact, NY Post, 1/2/2024)

There’s no question that Trouba made an impact against the Lightning. The 29-year-old defenseman ended the night with an assist, eight hits, five blocks, and a plus-2 rating in 23:19 of ice time. That is simply an excellent all-around game from the Michigan native, so he certainly warranted this shoutout from Laviolette.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trouba has been a notable reason for the Rangers’ success this season. His defensive play has been steady, and he has provided plenty of physicality, as his 84 hits on the season effectively display. With that, he also has chipped in offensively, posting two goals and 14 points in his first 35 games.

Kakko Heading In Right Direction

While speaking with reporters, Laviolette also provided a promising update on Kakko. He shared that the 2019 second-overall pick is “moving in the right direction,” and he’s “skating on his own right now and progressing,” as reported by Vince Z. Mercogliano.

It is great to hear that Kakko is heading in the right direction and is skating on his own. He has not played since suffering his lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 27.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The hope is now that Kakko will continue progressing and be able to return to the lineup in the not-too-distant future. When healthy, the 22-year-old forward is an important part of the Rangers’ top nine. With that, he is hoping for the chance to build off his solid 40-point campaign from last season.

Rangers Should Keep Eye on Tarasenko

The Rangers are likely to target another top-six winger before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline passes. It is an area where they could use a boost, and they should be keeping an eye on Tarasenko because of it. The 32-year-old is playing for a struggling Senators club and is starting to stand out as a potential trade candidate due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status.

While Tarasenko has a no-trade clause (NTC), it is quite possible that he would waive it to play for a legitimate contender, given how poorly the Senators have played this season. When noting that he was a solid fit for the Rangers just last season, it would make sense to at least explore a reunion with the 12-year veteran.

In 30 games this season with the Senators, Tarasenko has six goals, 22 points, and a plus-8 rating. Adding a player of his skill level to the top six and power play would be excellent for the Rangers.