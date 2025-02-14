Ottawa Charge Run Over Minnesota Frost 8-3

The Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge played each other for the third time this season and the first in Ottawa on Thursday evening, Feb. 13. The Frost had the same lineup as their loss to the Toronto Sceptres earlier in the week, Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Charge appeared to have a healthy lineup.

The goaltending battle started with Nicole Hensley in the net for the Frost and Emerance Maschmeyer for the Charge. However, before the night ended, Hensley was pulled, and Maddie Rooney was put in. The Charge got a strong start with two quick goals, but the Frost responded until the Charge found their scoring stride and kept scoring. Their scoring couldn’t be stopped, and they won 8-3.

Game Recap

The Charge started things with a goal by Mannon McMahon just under six minutes into the game, and Gabbie Hughes and Emily Clark assisted her. They would build off that momentum and add another goal, this time shorthanded by Hughes, and Ronja Savolainen assisted her to make it 2-0. The Frost stormed back with two goals, the first by Britta Curl-Salemme, and Mellissa Channell-Watkins assisted her. The second goal was scored by Michela Cava, with Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne-Schofield assisting her to tie things at two and ended the period.

In the second period, the Charge took control as they added a goal under five minutes into the second. Hughes tallied it for her second of the night, and Clark and Aneta Tejralová assisted her to make it 3-2. Another one followed a few minutes later, and Tereza Vanišová and Savolainen assisted her. That goal chased Hensley out of the net, and Rooney took over.

Tereza Vanišová, Ottawa Charge (Photo by /PWHL)

Things didn’t get any better for the Frost as the Charge continued to add to their goal count. Vanišová added her second of the game towards the end of the period, and Shiann Darkangelo and Rebecca Leslie assisted her to extend their lead to three goals. They weren’t done as they recorded one more before the end of the period with a goal by Victoria Bach, who Alexa Vasko and Jincy Roese assisted.

Despite some efforts from the Frost, the third period continued with the Charge adding more goals. This time, their captain, Brianne Jenner, tallied her first of the night, assisted by Darkangelo and Tejralová. Vanišová scored the final Charge goal for a hat trick, and Darkangelo and Leslie assisted her to make it 8-2. The Frost added one more goal to end the game, and Sophie Jaques and Heise recorded it and Cava assisted her to end the game 8-3.

The Frost will remain on the road but head back to the United States to face the Boston Fleet on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16. The Charge will also play on Sunday as they host the Sceptres.