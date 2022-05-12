Red Wings 2022 Draft Coverage

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to select eighth overall in the 2022 draft. While this year’s draft has mostly been characterized by its top-two players, Shane Wright and Logan Cooley, this is a solid draft class that features a deep pool of talent slated to go in the first round. Additionally, the Red Wings hold two picks in the second round, three picks in the fourth round, and an additional pick in the seventh round. They do not have a pick in the sixth round.
With all the questions surrounding who will be available for the Red Wings to draft, what it is they need, and how this draft could affect general manager Steve Yzerman’s rebuild, we here at The Hockey Writers are pleased to bring you everything you need to keep up on this year’s draft. Between now and the draft (scheduled to take place in Montreal, Quebec on July 7 and 8), this page will be your main hub for all things pertaining to the Red Wings’ 2022 draft.
Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide
Below are all the links to the many articles we plan to put out this draft season. Our coverage team includes Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Delaney Rimer and Logan Horn. Keep this page bookmarked as we continue to add more content!
Pre-Lottery
Little: Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2021-22 Midseason Update
Rimer: Prospect Report – Frölunda
Rimer: Prospect Report – Denver Pioneers
Prospect Corner: Red Wings Prospect Pool Overview [VIDEO]
Post-Lottery
Red Wings to Select 8th Overall
What Can Red Wings Fans Expect From the 8th Overall Pick?
