Red Wings 2025-26 Mid-Season Prospect Overview: Defense

At the end of last season, the crown jewel in the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool was Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Since then, the 20-year-old has earned his wings as a full-time NHL-er, creating a seismic shakeup within the hierarchy of the Red Wings’ pool of prospects. Perhaps more importantly, his graduation dramatically shifts how we view their pool’s depth on defense.

Under general manager Steve Yzerman, the Red Wings have steadily rebuilt their blue line, adding Sandin-Pellikka, Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson through the draft. No position group has been transformed through the draft more than the defense. But with the Red Wings seemingly one significant piece of defense away from a perennially great defense, is there anyone ready to announce themselves as an NHL defenseman?

SHL

There’s an argument to be made that the Red Wings’ best prospect on defense currently practices his trade in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). That prospect is Anton Johansson, a fourth round pick in the 2022 draft that put North American fans on notice during his small stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL) late last season.

Johansson is a rangy, 6-foot-4 defenseman that uses his effectively uses his stick in both ends of the ice. In the SHL, one of the toughest leagues in the world, he has settled in as a contributor on both special teams and a high-usage defenseman at even-strength as well. It’s not a stretch to say he is one of the most complete defensemen in the SHL, especially when you consider his age at 21 years old.

Johansson had five points in 11 regular season games with the Griffins last season. He also played in all three of the team’s playoff games. As great as the Griffins have been this season, they should receive a significant boost to their lineup when his SHL season comes to an end – and I wouldn’t write off the possibility that he makes his way to Detroit instead.

NCAA

Fisher Scott has impressed me in his second season with Colorado College. He doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet, but he does a lot of little things to help his team keep the puck moving in the right direction. He makes quick, simple plays to move the puck up to his forwards’ sticks and let them do the playmaking.

He also isn’t afraid to put his body on the line for his team, a trait that coaches at any level certainly appeciate.

Larry Keenan, a fourth round pick in the 2023 draft, has shown progress in his offensive game this season with the University of Massachusetts (UMass). On a team with more than a few NHL prospects, he has found a way to become a part of his team’s attack, looking the part of a legitimate puck-mover on the back-end.

Keenan still has to continue to progress his game, but his play at the collegiate level has put him in a place where you should keep him in the back of your mind when you think about Red Wings prospects. He uses his stick well and he attacks the play in all areas of the ice.

AHL

You might have thought that Sandin-Pellikka going straight to Detroit this season would have an adverse effect on the Griffins’ defense. After all, expectations heading into the season were that he would be a key part of their blue line, especially on the power play. Instead, Antti Tuomisto and William Wallinder have both stepped up and played big roles for the Griffins.

Tuomisto, who hits 25 years of age on Jan. 20, is excelling in his third AHL season. He is on pace for an AHL career-high 40 points, and he has found a way to make an impact while playing with a variety of defense partners throughout the season. He’s using his shot to his advantage, and he helps initiate the attack from the back end.

Quite frankly, this is the closest to the player the Red Wings envisioned when they selected him 35th overall back in 2019 that he has ever looked. Given his age and the “flow” of prospects to Detroit that started last season, he may be lining himself up for that elusive NHL call up.

As for Wallinder, the 23-year-old defenseman has made significant progress in his two-way play over the last season or two, and that seems to be coming to a head this season. He stands to finish the season with a plus plus/minus rating for the first time in three AHL seasons, and he seems to be settling into who he is as a player at this level and what he needs to do to have success.

22-year-old Shai Buium recently rejoined the Griffins’ lineup, playing in his first two games of the season this month after suffering an upper-body injury during the preseason. He showed a ton of promise last season, so hopefully the missed time won’t hinder his growth too much.

Cream of the Crop

The Red Wings certainly have some intriguing prospects on defense, including some that weren’t mentioned here. However, this is the one area where their pool doesn’t really contain a potential difference-maker. With all due respect to the guys mentioned here, nobody’s ceiling goes beyond the second pair at the NHL level, and even that might be a stretch depending on your level of optimism with one or two guys.

That being said, there are defensemen in this system that look like they could play NHL games. How do they rank among each other and their peers in the prospect pool? You’ll have to find out later this month when our updated rankings drop!



