Red Wings Need to Improve Lackluster 5-on-5 Offense

If I told you before the 2025-26 season that the Detroit Red Wings would start the year 9-5-0, it’s doubtful that you would have believed me. In fact, I likely would have been mocked as being unrealistic.

This is as real as it gets, folks. The Red Wings currently have the second-best record in the Atlantic Division.

That said, there’s work to be done – sustaining success will require sharper execution as the season wears on. Detroit’s five-on-five offense, in particular, is an area in need of improvement. This is especially the case as of late – the Red Wings scored just four goals at five on five in their last four games.

Red Wings’ Offensive Woes at 5-on-5 & Potential Solves

Hidden a bit by an above-average power play and excellent penalty kill, Detroit’s even strength offense has not been very effective so far this season. Their 2.13 goals-for per 60 (GF/60) ranks 23rd in the NHL and is nearly the same as the lackluster five-on-five offense that we saw from last year’s team (2.10 GF/60).

Similarly, the Red Wings are shooting at a 7.77 percent clip – 28th in the league and lower than last season’s 8.19 percent rate.

Dylan Larkin congratulated by teammates after scoring a five-on-five goal against the St. Louis Blues. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Given this, improving Detroit’s five-on-five scoring needs to be a top priority. They cannot rely on special teams to keep them afloat.

The return of Patrick Kane will help, as will the eventual promotions of Nate Danielson and Carter Mazur. Inserting these players into the lineup will have a downstream impact – others will be slotted into more appropriate roles and deployments.

From a strategy standpoint, crashing the net more consistently will help. The Red Wings have generated the sixth-most rebounds in the league through their first 14 games with 41. However, they’ve only been able to turn one of those into a goal.

Another aspect of the game needing improvement is Detroit’s ability to force turnovers in the defensive and neutral zones. Creating takeaways in those areas can lead directly to rush chances and prime scoring opportunities.

It’s worth noting, though, that Detroit’s underlying numbers indicate they’re doing a lot of things right offensively. They rank eighth in the league in generating high-danger chances at five-on-five (12.41 per 60). Pucks just aren’t going in. It’s fair to say that puck luck is playing a role here, too.

Thinking the Red Wings are due for some better 5v5 puck luck in the future. @FlyingOctoPod #LGRW pic.twitter.com/cjvmt9dsbA — Tony Wolak (@TonyWolak) November 6, 2025

Final Word

Kane’s return, potential call-ups, and strategy tweaks could help the Red Wings right the ship and generate more five-on-five goals. These elements will not elevate them into a top-10 scoring team, but should at least get them out of the basement. Either way, Detroit’s ability to create offense at five on five is certainly something to monitor as the season progresses.

If the team doesn’t improve in the near future, Steve Yzerman should look to bolster the top six with external talent. However, there isn’t a ton of supply in the market right now with so many teams in the playoff hunt and so few faltering. Given this, Yzerman needs to make a decision soon on whether or not outside help is needed.

If reinforcements are in fact needed, then it would be wise to make a move before the calendar flips to 2026. After that, the trade deadline will be on the horizon, and its sight will prompt teams to take action, which will further reduce the supply of quality players on the trade block.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and MoneyPuck.