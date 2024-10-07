Red Wings Season Preview: Depth Chart, X-Factors, Projections & More

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Detroit Red Wings are a contradiction.

They’re rebuilding, yet they’re loaded with veteran players. They’ve improved over the last few years, but are due for regression.

At least, this has been the narrative in the lead-up to the season. Outsiders do not see the Red Wings as a playoff contender.

But if you ask any of the Red Wings players, they’re ready to break through. Playoffs are within reach. They have the talent and depth to take a step forward this year and finally return to the postseason.

So which is it? Today, we’ll take a look at Detroit’s lineup, a few key factors, and some scoring projections to see what this team is all about.

2024-25 Red Wings Depth Chart

Here’s a look at Detroit’s NHL depth chart now that the preseason is over and roles are firmed up:

LW C RW Alex DeBrincat Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Patrick Kane J.T. Compher Vladimir Tarasenko Michael Rasmussen Andrew Copp Christian Fischer Jonatan Berggren Joe Veleno Tyler Motte

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Ville Husso Simon Edvinsson Jeff Petry Cam Talbot Olli Määttä Erik Gustafsson Alex Lyon Albert Johansson

Position PP1 PP2 Quarterback Moritz Seider Erik Gustafsson Left Flank Alex DeBrincat Jonatan Berggren Right Flank Patrick Kane Vladimir Tarasenko Bumper Dylan Larkin Joe Veleno Net Front/Side of Net Lucas Raymond J.T. Compher

Position PK1 PK2 PK3 Forward 1 Dylan Larkin Andrew Copp Joe Veleno Forward 2 J.T. Compher Michael Rasmussen Tyler Motte Defense 1 Ben Chiarot Simon Edvinsson Defense 2 Moritz Seider Jeff Petry

Given the fact that the Red Wings scored 275 goals last season, there is some concern that they won’t be able to reproduce that type of output. I’m not overly concerned about that. The increased emphasis on team defense may result in a few less goals scored, but it won’t be a significant drop off.

David Perron, Daniel Sprong, Robby Fabbri, Jake Walman, and Shayne Gostisbehere are gone. On the offensive side of the puck, that’s 75 goals that need to be made up.

Shayne Gostisbehere will be missed on Detroit’s top power play unit. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Replacing those goals will be done by committee. First, there’s Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Motte, and Erik Gustafsson – Detroit’s summer additions.

The Red Wings will also get full seasons from Patrick Kane, Simon Edvinsson, and Jonatan Berggren. This part of the equation can’t be emphasized enough. It’s not just the three additions above replacing Detroit’s departed players – it’s also these returning players in the lineup most nights, not just some of the season.

And if you combine this with continued growth among Detroit’s core and another year in Derek Lalonde’s system, reaching 275 goals again isn’t out of the question. Add in better team defense and goaltending, and you have the makings of a playoff team.

Red Wings’ X-Factors

In my opinion, there are four factors that will determine the fate of Detroit’s season. They could be the difference between a playoff berth and a truly disappointing campaign.

Continued Success On the Power Play

Generally speaking, the Red Wings were a healthy team last year. Sure, Dylan Larkin missed 14 games, and the team struggled without him. But otherwise, Detroit’s regulars avoided serious injury. Can they repeat this accomplishment in 2024-25?

Goaltending

All together, Detroit’s goalies combined for a 3.17 GAA and .902 SV% in 2023-24. Ville Husso is healthy now, James Reimer is in Buffalo, and Alex Lyon won’t be playing 40-plus games. Add in the arrival of Cam Talbot, and it’s reasonable to expect Detroit’s goaltending to be better in 2024-25. But how much better? Can it be a team strength this year?

Can Ville Husso reclaim the starting role in Detroit? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Injuries (Or Lack Thereof)

Last year, Detroit’s power play ranked ninth, converting on 23.1 percent of its chances. The departed Gostisbehere, Perron, Sprong, and Fabbri combined for 70 power play points, though. Can the Red Wings continue to evolve their man advantage strategy with the personnel that they have this season?

Defensive Improvements

Since the end of the 2023-24 season, Steve Yzerman has emphasized the need to improve team defense. There were some personnel adjustments, but, more so than anything else, internal growth and strategy adjustment will be driving forces behind any step forward defensively. How will the Red Wings adjust? Can team defense become part of their DNA?

Red Wings’ 2024-25 Projections

Below are my projected leaders for the three main statistical categories:

Goals

Dylan Larkin – 35 Alex DeBrincat – 31 Lucas Raymond – 29

Assists

Dylan Larkin – 43 Lucas Raymond – 43 Moritz Seider – 42

Points

Dylan Larkin – 78 Lucas Raymond – 72 Alex DeBrincat – 70

Stay tuned for scoring projections for the entire Red Wings roster.

Final Word

This team has the talent to reach the postseason. But so do 11-12 other teams in the Eastern Conference.

It’s ultimately on the Red Wings to execute – better team defense, continued scoring, timely saves in net. The pieces of the puzzle are all there, though.

The Red Wings should absolutely go into the season with a chip on their shoulder. They just missed the 2024 playoffs and several NHL analysts are expecting major regression. It’s time to prove the doubters wrong.

Data courtesy of NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick.