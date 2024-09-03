Red Wings’ New Additions: Roles & Predictions for 2024-25

During his end-of-year press conference, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman emphasized the need to improve defensively and add offensive depth.

To address these objectives, Yzerman re-signed Patrick Kane and Christian Fischer and added six other players – two forwards, two defensemen, and two goalies. Today, we’ll examine the roles those players will likely fill and what to expect in terms of production.

Vladimir Tarasenko – RW

Contract: Two years, $4.75 million

Role(s): Vladimir Tarasenko will be a top-six forward for the Red Wings, but will primarily skate on Detroit’s second line alongside J.T. Compher. He’ll also man the right flank on the second power play unit, with Kane holding down that role on PP1. There, Tarasenko will be the primary shooter.

Vladimir Tarasenko is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Value/Production Expectations: Even at age 32, 20 goals and 50 points should be feasible for Tarasenko. That said, it will be interesting to see how Detroit’s coaching staff pairs the top-six wings. The defensive side of Tarasenko’s game is almost non-existent, so a more responsible winger—Lucas Raymond, perhaps?—might be needed to balance him out.

Tyler Motte – LW/C

Contract: One year, $800,000

Role(s): Tyler Motte will serve as a defensively inclined, bottom-of-the-lineup forward. He’ll skate on the third or fourth line and be a primary penalty killer. In addition, Motte’s ability to play center will give Detroit’s coaching staff some flexibility if one of their regular centers misses time.

Value/Production Expectations: Motte’s production likely won’t differ too greatly from that of Christian Fischer. He figures to contribute five or six goals and 15 total points while playing a depth role. A positive impact on the penalty kill would be an added bonus.

Erik Gustafsson – LD/RD

Contract: Two years, $2 million

Role(s): Given the fact that Simon Edvinsson and Jeff Petry performed well together down the stretch—yes, you read that’s correct – they had positive goals-for and possession numbers—it wouldn’t be surprising to see Erik Gustafsson start out vying for time on the third pair. He’ll also have the opportunity to run one of Detroit’s power play units – something he’s done the past few seasons with New York, Washington, and Chicago.

Value/Production Expectations: I’m estimating about 1.3 points per 60 from Gustafsson across roughly 60 games. His ability to run a power play should keep him in the lineup more often than not – though that’s something Edvinsson could take over eventually.

William Lagesson – LD

Contract: One year, $775,000

Role(s): Given Detroit’s blue line depth, William Lagesson will likely spend most of the 2024-25 season mentoring prospects in Grand Rapids. He’ll essentially replace Wyatt Newpower, who was not retained.

Value/Production Expectations: It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect 0.4-0.5 points per game at the AHL level from Lagesson.

Cam Talbot – G

Contract: Two years, $2.5 million

Role(s): Expect Cam Talbot to emerge from training camp and the preseason as the 1A to Ville Husso’s 1B.

Value/Production Expectations: Anticipate Talbot starting around 45 games this year and putting up slightly above-average numbers. Best-case scenario, the veteran netminder seizes the starting role—pushing Husso to a more traditional backup job—and gets the nod to start Detroit’s first playoff game in nearly a decade.

Jack Campbell – G

Contract: One year, $775,000

Role(s): More or less the same role as Lagesson – Jack Campbell is expected to serve as a mentor for Sebastian Cossa.

Value/Production Expectations: It would be a great story to see Campbell thriving in the NHL once again, but that would also mean several odd things happening to permit such an opportunity. Instead, expect Campbell to split time with Cossa and give the Griffins an outstanding goalie tandem.

Final Word

While the Red Wings didn’t make any big splashes this summer, their additions—plus full seasons from Kane and Edvinsson—net out as a gain when compared to the 2023-24 players who are no longer in the organization.

Offensively, the Red Wings are better. Defensively, the additions don’t move the needle much. Improvement there will need to come collectively. That said, playoffs should be in reach for this group.