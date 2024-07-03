Detroit Red Wings Sign Vladimir Tarasenko to 2-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year, $9.5 million contract.

The #RedWings today signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4.75M. pic.twitter.com/ZLR93snIdW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 3, 2024

In his 12-season career, Tarasenko has played for four teams, primarily the St. Louis Blues, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, recording 55 points in 76 regular season games, as well as nine points in 24 playoff games en route to his second Stanley Cup.

Tarasenko Remains a Skilled Offensive Forward

At 32 years old, Tarasenko may be slightly past his prime, but he still has plenty to offer. He has scored at least 20 goals in nearly every season of his career thanks to his shooting precision and mentality. He can put the puck in the net from practically any angle, trusting his ability to take and convert difficult shots. He will provide the Red Wings with a scoring boost and may be able to help generate activity when they are floundering on offense.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tarasenko has also demonstrated an ability to score on the game’s biggest stages. He has scored 49 goals in 121 playoff games, and while he wasn’t Florida’s leading scorer during their Stanley Cup run, he still managed five goals, several of which were very timely.

If Detroit makes the playoffs in 2025, they should be able to count on Tarasenko to make key contributions during the postseason and step up in big moments.

Red Wings Gain Veteran With Winning Experience

Tarasenko has played in 11 postseasons, winning the Stanley Cup twice and making a few other deep runs. That type of resume is incredibly valuable to a team, and Detroit will rely on his veteran presence to guide the rest of the group throughout the season, as well as the playoffs if they reach that point.

The Red Wings are one of the NHL’s most storied franchises but haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. As the core that made them so great throughout the early 2000s and 2010s retired, the team declined, and they have been trying to build back up ever since. That rebuilding effort took a turn in 2019, when they hired franchise legend Steve Yzerman to run the front office. He began to enact the so-called “Yzerplan,” and the team has shown improvement in each of the last few seasons. They are still yet to return to the postseason, but are now focused on continuing their positive forward momentum. They are building up a promising collection of both young players and veterans. And now, they believe that Tarasenko and his experience can be a crucial factor in putting them over the edge and finally returning to contention and possible championships.