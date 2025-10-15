Red Wings Welcome Panthers for Early Season Test

The Detroit Red Wings, coming off a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 13, return home for a matchup against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday. They will be without Lucas Raymond, who injured his shoulder in Monday’s win and face a tough test with the Panthers.

Projected Lines

Red Wings

Emmitt Finnie- Dylan Larkin- Mason Appleton

Alex DeBrincat- Marco Kasper- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp- JT Compher- Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

James van Riemsdyk- Michael Rasmussen- Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Dylan Larkin, Lukas Raymond, Moritz Sider (The Hockey Writers)

Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe- Sam Bennett- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich- Evan Rodrigues- Jesper Boqvist

AJ Greer- Luke Kunin- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

2024-25 Matchups

Jan. 16, 2025- 5-2 Red Wings victory

April 6, 2025- 2-1 Red Wings victory

April 10, 2025- 4-1 Panthers victory

Overall, the Red Wings were successful against the Panthers last season, with a 2-1-0 record. Cam Talbot was in net for all three games and stopped 100 of the 107 shots. Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin led Detroit’s offense with two goals each, while Larkin led the team in points with four. The penalty kill also kept the Panthers at bay, killing off 4/5 opportunities. On the flip side, the power play went 4/11.

For the Panthers, Anton Lundell led the way with two goals, while Mackie Samoskevich tallied three points.



X-Factors: Red Wings vs. Panthers

How the Red Wings Handle the Panthers Forecheck

The Panthers are known for their “in your face” style. They are hard on the forecheck and love to throw the body around. Being able to handle that pressure will be key for the Red Wings, especially in the defensive zone. They have struggled in their zone to start the season, and if that continues against the Panthers, it could be a long night for Talbot. They will need to simplify their puck movement and their game in their own end if they want to win this contest.

How Appleton Fills Raymond’s Role on the Top Line

With Raymond out of the lineup, Mason Appleton will have big shoes to fill. The top line will likely be matched up against the Panthers’ top line, which is filled with pests like last season’s trade deadline acquisition, Brad Marchand and will cause problems for the Red Wings.

Appleton will not be able to fill the void left by Raymond, but he can play a clean game at both ends of the ice while also helping Larkin and Finnie find their scoring chances. He filled in after Raymond left the game and did an admirable job, including scoring the game-winning goal.

Red Wings Win If….

The biggest x-factor in this game is how the Red Wings play in the defensive zone. Talbot stood on his head to help pull off the victory against the Maple Leafs, while the team in front of him was sloppy. Playing that way against the Panthers is a recipe for disaster, as they know how to make teams pay for their mistakes. A clean all-around game in their zone will go a long way toward Detroit winning their third game in a row.

On the offensive side, taking advantage of their power play will also be key, especially against a team like the Panthers. Their penalty kill has been solid so far, but with the firepower the Red Wings have on both of their units, they should be able to take advantage.

Red Wings vs Panthers

An early-season matchup with the Panthers will help the Red Wings know where they stand against one of the league’s best teams. This game will likely show their strengths and weaknesses, while the Panthers will be looking to avenge their first loss of the season on Oct.13 against the Philadelphia Flyers.