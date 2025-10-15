Ryan Lin: The Most Polished Player in the 2026 NHL Draft

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, “size” will be an inevitable knock on draft-eligible defenceman Ryan Lin. But if you take the time to watch the Vancouver Giants’ standout blueliner, those cookie-cutter concerns should fade quickly.

Lin, a top-pairing defenceman in the Western Hockey League (WHL), won’t be 18 years old for another six months. He plays the game with such maturity and poise, though, that it’s almost hard to believe. Dominating all three zones in the early stages of his 2025–26 campaign, Lin might be the most polished player of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lin’s Elite Defensive-Zone Presence

Let’s first start with Lin’s presence in the defensive zone, because it’s perhaps his most encouraging trait. Below are a couple of second-period clips from his last game (Oct. 11 at Regina Pats) that showcase his ability to not just shut down plays, but go the extra mile.

Ryan Lin is going to get the “small D” knock. But he plays far from small



The puck-moving and skating are essential NHL traits, but he’s also very smart and effective in the DZ



Wins battles, initiates contact, defends the rush. I liked what I saw here:pic.twitter.com/b6JLUiIjTd — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 14, 2025

It’s not entirely shown here, but Lin is an expert at defending the rush. His blocked shot on, essentially, a 3-on-1 in that first clip, followed by a pass to a teammate for an exit, is amazing stuff. He prevents controlled entries and dangerous shot attempts, while oftentimes gaining possession of the puck in the process.

In the second clip, you can see how much of a problem his well-roundedness can be for opponents. He wins a puck battle, skates it up the ice, and dishes it to an open player in the offensive zone. More often than not, that’ll be a shot attempt at the very least—the bobbled puck was just unlucky.

Not shown in that video, but something he has displayed all season, is his willingness to initiate contact. He’s consistently disruptive, even against guys who are a lot bigger than him. If there’s a 1-on-1 battle for the puck, expect Lin to win it. His superb hockey sense and high-end skill set allow him to excel in this area.

Lin’s Transitional Supremacy

Due to his strong defensive game, Lin is a transitional force. Exiting his own zone with possession, as highlighted, isn’t much of a challenge. It doesn’t always lead to big things the other way, but Vancouver is usually in firm control when he hops over the boards. That tends to happen when your opponent is doing the chasing.

Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants (Rob Wilton / Vancouver Giants)

Not every puck-moving defender is a capable puck carrier, and vice versa. Fortunately, Lin is both. He makes good passes in the defensive and neutral zones when he has possession, leading to controlled entries. He had a carry sequence in the clip from before that had the same result.

Some of the best defencemen in the world maximize puck touches for star players. In theory, that could be in Lin’s future. He’s not usually one to get caved in his zone, instead laying the foundation for a goal to be scored several times each game.

Analyzing Lin’s Point Totals

Lin doesn’t just drive play. With 12 points in nine games this season (three goals, nine assists), he’s tied for seventh in league scoring as a 17-year-old defenceman. If that sounds unprecedented, that’s because it basically is.

According to QuantHockey, in 2024–25, Lin had the highest assist (48) and point total (53) for a 16-year-old WHL defenceman since Scott Niedermayer. If his 1.33 point-per-game rate from this season holds, it’ll be the best for a 17-year-old WHL defender since, once again, the decorated Niedermayer.

Lin is a talented distributor. He utilizes his shot from the blue line, but the passing is where he’ll likely make the biggest difference. He’s dependable both as a quarterback and off the rush, displaying admirable vision.

If you only looked at the numbers, you’d probably think Lin is a dynamic offensive defenceman whose size may hold him back. In reality, he’s arguably the most complete player of the 2026 NHL Draft, with his defensive and transitional play shining brightest. It’s tradition for sub-6-foot defenders to be punished the hardest on draft day, but he’d be a rightful exception.