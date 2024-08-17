5 Red Wings X-Factors for the 2024-25 Season

Last season, the Detroit Red Wings led their fans on a wild ride. They came one game away from making the playoffs while adding a few players who helped elevate the team’s play. But, after another busy offseason by general manager Steve Yzerman, the organization could finally be poised to break their playoff drought this season. Each season, a handful of players are viewed as X-factors in their team’s success, and the Red Wings are no different. So, who are this season’s X-factors?

Alex DeBrincat

Last off-season’s big addition, Alex DeBrincat, started his time in a Red Wing jersey on fire. But, it seemed like the “cat” disappeared in the middle of the season and couldn’t be as productive as he was initially. When he was on his game, it seemed like the team went along with him quite a bit. Heading into this season, there are a few question marks on who he will have as linemates, but he will expectedly be looking to have his game on a more consistent level throughout the entire season.

Related: More Detroit Red Wings Season Preview Articles

If DeBrincat can be the player that many saw at the beginning of last season for a full 82 games this season, there is a strong chance he could top the 40-goal mark while also helping elevate the team’s offense even more.

Simon Edvinsson

After finally getting his call-up to the NHL toward the end of last season, Simon Edvinsson was paired with veteran Jeff Petry. Petry struggled a lot during the season, but it seemed like the pairing worked well together. The two will likely be paired together once again this season (obviously, there is still time for changes on the roster). There were a few growing pains for the youngster, which is always expected, but overall, he was a strong player at both ends of the ice and was a welcome sign for a defense that struggled throughout the year.

A full season of the touted defenseman will be a massive shot in the arm even more for the organization’s back end of the ice. The offensive numbers were not fully there last season, but with more experience and time on the ice, Edvinsson should be able to get himself more involved in the offensive game. A strong season from him, mixed in with hopefully helping Petry’s play pick up a bit, will be a strong factor in the team’s success not just this season but will help set building blocks for the future with himself, Moritz Seider, and top prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka leading the way from the defenseman position.

Patrick Kane

Coming off hip surgery last offseason, there were no real expectations for what Patrick Kane would look like when he signed a one-year deal during last season. What he ended up doing was showing plenty of flashes of his old self, playing a vital role in the Red Wings’ success that they did have. When paired up with former Chicago Blackhawk teammate DeBrincat, they showed signs of the chemistry they built in Chicago, creating some excitement for Red Wings fans.

Patrick Kane, if healthy, could end up being a major x-factor for the Red Wings in the 2024-25 season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With a healthy offseason and even more time around the team after signing an extension this offseason, Kane will be a major X-factor in the lineup this season. If he can stay healthy for a full 82-game schedule, there is a chance he will be adding some more highlight reel plays to his resume while also helping lead one of the top two forward lines.

Dylan Larkin

The man who seemed to drive the bus last season, captain Dylan Larkin is always an X-factor when he’s in the lineup. He brought the energy on the ice, whether in the defensive zone or offensively. His presence was felt immensely when he went down to injury, and it seemed to suck the life out of the lineup for a bit. Lucas Raymond tried to carry the load while he was gone, but missing the team leader was evidently clear.

Even with the 14 games he missed, Larkin set a career-high with 33 goals last season, and with a fully healthy 2024-25 season, there is no reason to believe he can’t come close to replicating that. As mentioned before, the captain has and will continue to be one of the Red Wings’ biggest X-factors throughout the season.

Ville Husso/ Cam Talbot

The backup goaltender spot will be one of the biggest X-factors in the team’s success this season. Alex Lyon carried the load for most of the season after Ville Husso once again went down to injury. Lyon set career highs in almost every statistical category and was a bright spot for the team for most of his time between the pipes. What seemed to hinder the team, though, was the mix of Lyon being overused a bit, with the fact that the defense was not the greatest and that James Reimer’s play was a roller coaster.

This season, the backup spot will need to be more consistent and able to be relied upon to give Lyon (assuming he claims the number one spot) more of a break when needed. Whether Husso bounces back from his injuries or offseason acquisition Cam Talbot takes over the reins, they will be heavily scrutinized throughout the season and will play a major role in the rest of the team’s success.

2024-25 Season Could Be a Pivotal One

With the moves that Yzerman has made over the last couple of offseasons, mixed in with the young players who continue to make their way to Detroit and push for spots, the 2024-25 season could prove pivotal for the organization. Some fans are getting to the point where they want to start seeing more results and see their team back in the playoffs. Here’s to hoping that the players mentioned above can be X-factors in a good way for the Red Wings and that the drought can finally end.