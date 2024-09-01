Remembering Johnny Gaudreau’s Impact on New Jersey’s Hockey Community

This past Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2024, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were fatally hit by a suspected drunk driver. The two were riding bikes on a road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, the night before their sister’s wedding. Both were slotted to be groomsmen for their sister on her special day. While the devastating and unimaginable reality was dealt to the Gaudreau family and NHL community, “Johnny Hockey,” put New Jersey on the map with the capability of developing NHL-level talent.

Gaudreau’s Connection to the Garden State

Gaudreau grew up in Salem, New Jersey, a small town (roughly 5,000-plus-person population) inside of Carneys Point Township. Being in the southern end of New Jersey, Gaudreau grew up as a Philadelphia sports fan. Therefore, he played for the Philadelphia Little Flyers, a youth hockey club. He spent his 18U eligibility years with Team Comcast, a team in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The left-handed shot stayed local for his high school hockey days too. He attended Gloucester Catholic High School and was inducted into the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Hall of Fame. He potted 51 goals, and 57 assists, for 108 points in his last two seasons playing for the Rams. Gaudreau created the Johnny Gaudreau Golf Tournament, with the proceeds helping assist with tuition for his high school. The tournament has been around for eight years and occurs every July. His brother, Matthew, played high school and collegiate hockey with Johnny and eventually stepped in to coach for Gloucester Catholic’s hockey team at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruce Shatel, the current long-time coach of Delbarton High School’s varsity baseball and hockey team, faced the Gaudreau brothers in the NJSIAA Non-Public 2010 State Final. He shared his thoughts on both players.

“Everybody in our locker room held their breath every time (Johnny) was on the ice because he could turn a game around in a second,” Shatel said. “What people failed to realize too is Matty was extremely gifted as a player as well. He had very similar traits as Johnny, a tremendous player at our level and to play at Boston College in his brother’s footsteps was a great accomplishment.” (from ‘Gaudreau brothers leave a lasting legacy on N.J. hockey, after tragic passing,’ NJ.COM, Aug. 31, 2024).

Guy Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s father, also had a major impact on his son’s career and New Jersey hockey. He coached at Gloucester Catholic High School from 2005 to 2017, with over 200 games under his belt. He was also the hockey director at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, another rink his boys grew up playing at. Jim Mackey, the rink’s president, commented about Johnny and Matthew’s impact.

“They’re South Jersey legends, Matty and Johnny. We’ve had a lot of pros coming out of this region, lucky enough, and Johnny is the best,” Mackey said. “He was a fantastic hockey player. Matt came back to his roots. Matt worked here for the last four years as an assistant coach with our junior hockey program to give back to the community and back to the team.”

As early as Friday morning, people involved in the Hollydell Ice Arena’s community have left flowers, sticks, and other commemorative items outside the rink remembering the Gaudreau boys.

Collegiate and NHL Career

Gaudreau played three seasons (2010-11 to 2013-14) at Boston College. His 80-point campaign in his last season with the Eagles crowned him with the Hobey Baker Award. He also won the 2012 NCAA National Championship with Boston College and was named the Hockey East Player of the Year twice. Johnny played one season in the maroon, gold, and white with Matthew in 2013-14.

Despite his stellar career at Boston College, he fell to the fourth round in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft to the Calgary Flames. Teams were concerned the 5-foot-9, 165-pound winger would not translate the same success at the NHL level with his small stature. He proved many of his doubters wrong to say the least, being named to the 2014-15 NHL All-Rookie Team with 64 points in 80 games. Gaudreau played nine seasons in Calgary, recording 609 points in 602 games, and was the recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (given to the player who exhibits the best sportsmanship) from the 2016-17 season.

The 31-year-old played the last two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He still had four seasons left on his contract, making $9.75 million average annual value (AAV). He racked up seven NHL All-Star appearances between his time in Calgary and Columbus.

Where Does Gaudreau Rank Among New Jersey-Born NHL Players?

Arguably, Gaudreau is the greatest NHL player to come out of New Jersey. He leads all New Jersey-born players in points with 743 in only 763 games. He probably would have ended up with more points if he continued to play, proving his position at the top of New Jersey’s NHL talent. Forwards James van Riemsdyk (629 career points) and Bobby Ryan (569 career points) rank behind him.

Gaudreau also ranks third in games played and goals (243), and first in assists (500). His plus-25 plus/minus rating slots him second all-time among New Jersey-born players behind Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton.

Johnny leaves behind a wife and two kids while Matthew leaves behind a pregnant wife, carrying their first child. Hockey is way more than a game, and New Jersey and the NHL community will never forget the Gaudreau boys’ impact on it.