Sources Reporting That Matvei Michkov Will Join Flyers in 2024-25

The drama around whether or not Russian prospect Matvei Michkov will ever be a member of the Philadelphia Flyers has taken a massive turn. It’s not official yet, but Pierre LeBrun of TSN stated that Michkov’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club is planning to release him. If true, the wait is finally over—it came two years early.

Sources confirms SKA will give Michkov his release on Monday. Source says it's based on compassionate grounds, Michkov's father passing away a year ago.

J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA Hockey secured the rights to represent Michkov a few weeks ago and working in collaboration… https://t.co/ZTQxjCLYg3 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2024

Michkov was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft, but he fell to seventh overall to the Flyers mainly because of the uncertainty around his KHL deal. With him being under contract through the 2025-26 season in a foreign country, this scared many teams away. General manager (GM) Danny Briere and the Flyers seized the opportunity and scooped him up regardless of this risk.

In Michkov’s age-19 KHL campaign, he had 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 48 games. Among players his age, only Kirill Kaprizov ever had more points in the history of the league (42). Finishing 14th in the KHL in points per game despite suffering from pneumonia and being a teenager in a top-tier hockey league says a lot about where his game is at. Some point to his size as being an issue, but he shined regardless.

Michkov will need some time to adapt to the North American game, but he is also one of the most talented prospects the Flyers have ever had. He won’t start dominating the NHL right away if he does indeed get there in 2024-25, but it might not take him long to become a legitimate star. For his age, his offensive instincts surpass anything that the Orange and Black have seen in a while.