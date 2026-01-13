Reports Suggest Canucks Tried to Trade Evander Kane Back to Oilers

According to a report from Vancouver Canucks reporter Rick Dhaliwal, the organization is exploring the idea of trading forward Evander Kane back to the Edmonton Oilers. As many will remember, Kane famously broke the news of his own trade this past summer when he tweeted that he was moving from the Oilers to the Canucks. The homecoming to Vancouver was highly anticipated by fans, but just months later, it appears the experiment could be coming to an early end as the Canucks pivot toward a roster overhaul.

Dhaliwal was a guest on the Halford and Brough Show and talked about how the Canucks reached out to Edmonton to gauge interest in a reunion. The logic behind the move was fairly straightforward. Kane found success during his time in Edmonton, and with Vancouver are looking to sell off players. So, it makes sense, but do the Oilers want to open the door for Kane again?

Oilers Reportedly Not Interested in Kane

Despite the history between the Kane and the Oilers, the response from them was a firm no. Reports from both Dhaliwal suggest that they have no interest in revisiting the relationship at this time. Here is his full quote:

(Trading Kane) could be tough. One team told me “have fun moving him.” You got the contract, you got the (that) production isn’t great, you got the age, injuries, he didn’t play in the regular season last year. He’s got trade protection. A couple of people told me the Canucks tried to peddle him back to Edmonton. I haven’t confirmed that… Why wouldn’t you if you’re desperate?… My Edmonton source told me that ship has sailed for the Oilers. I have no issue with the Canucks calling Edmonton and saying “you want to take him back?” They’re trying to unload the guy. I’m not saying a Kane trade won’t happen, but it might be a whole lot tougher than people realize.

There are several factors complicating any potential deal. The most obvious one is the salary cap. The Oilers are already dealing with a tight cap situation with Jake Walman and Tristan Jarry set to return from long-term injured reserve. Taking on Kane’s $5.125 million cap hit would be nearly impossible without Vancouver retaining a significant portion of the salary. However, league rules prevent Vancouver from retaining salary on a player they acquired from that same team within a 12-month window.

Evander Kane, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Unfortunately, Kane’s productive has dipped quite a bit from his time with the Oilers. So far this season with the Canucks, he has only scored six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 42 games. Which hasn’t made Vancouver’s front office look good after acquiring him.

With the Oilers seemingly out of the picture, the Canucks now find themselves in a difficult spot. Kane does have a no-move clause, which allows him to control his future. As the Olympic roster freeze and trade deadline approaches, Vancouver will have to look elsewhere for a team willing to take on Kane. For now, he remains a Canuck. But with how quickly things can change, his time in Vancouver could come to an end anytime before the March 6th trade deadline.