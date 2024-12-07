Rochester Americans Defying Expectations in 2024-25

While the 2024-25 season has been more of the same for the Buffalo Sabres to this point, their top affiliate has been battling its own share of adversity.

The Rochester Americans currently aren’t fairing all that much better than their parent club, but have managed more consistency in spite of losing a number of key faces both on and off the ice. As a result, they’re in relatively good standing as the American Hockey League (AHL) season gets nearer to the halfway point. The Americans sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 11-8-3, giving them a chance to move up further in the race.

New-Look Amerks

The summer of 2024 brought in quite a bit of change for the Sabres and for the Americans, as well. They endured a few notable departures, none bigger than Brandon Biro. After being Rochester’s best player by far over the course of the last three seasons, the 26-year-old opted for pastures greener and signed with the Seattle Kraken organization. It’s possible he grew frustrated with the lack of acknowledgment the Sabres gave him in spite of his continued excellence and, frankly, it would be tough to blame him for that. Top defenseman Jeremy Davies seemed to bow to the inevitable as well, heading to the Ottawa Senators organization.

Losing two of their top stars was only the tip of the iceberg, however. Blood and guts leader Michael Mersch, the Amerks’ captain since 2021 (succeeded by Mason Jobst), called it a career shortly before the season began, retiring with 156 points in 220 games in addition to 15 points in 24 postseason games in the red, white, and blue. Tyson Jost and Western New York native Joe Cecconi also opted to move on.

The shake-up wasn’t limited to the ice, however, since there’s a new look behind the bench as well. After leading the team to three playoff appearances in four seasons, head coach Seth Appert was named an assistant to the returning Lindy Ruff for the Sabres. He was replaced by Green Bay Gamblers head coach Michael Leone. Suffice it to say, Rochester entered the 2024-25 campaign as a very different-looking team and needed to overcome many losses to remain competitive. But to this point, they have.

Rosen Steps Up

The Amerks’ success over the last few seasons can largely be attributed to their depth, something that the numerous departures posed a direct challenge to. Without the likes of Biro and Davies, and with Jiri Kulich being called up to the Sabres this season, their roster looked much thinner and less formidable than in 2023-24. For their winning ways to continue, new faces had no choice but to continue to step up, and that’s what has happened. The team continues to run on the strength of its own resolve and nobody has embodied that more than their new centerpiece.

This season looked like it would be Isak Rosen‘s big break. After biding his time in Rochester for the past two seasons and playing superbly in that span, the writing appeared to be on the wall that he and Kulich would head to the NHL full-time, and that proved to be true, but only for one of them. Kulich has spent the majority of the first half in Buffalo, recording two goals in 16 games thus far. He was returned to the Amerks in early November but was recalled two weeks later and has remained since. He hasn’t made the biggest of impacts (understandable seeing as he’s only 20), but it begs an interesting question: what about Rosen?

Seen here during his brief run with the Sabres last season, Isak Rosen has remained at the AHL level despite his strong showing. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Swede has been outstanding for the Amerks in the first half, with 17 points in 19 games. Despite considerably less help around him than before, as well as three games lost to injury, he’s been remarkably consistent and has recorded just one penalty. His play certainly seems to be worthy of a call-up, so why hasn’t he received one? Why did the Sabres bring Kulich back in November instead of giving Rosen a shot?

Your guess is as good as mine, and while it’s possible that a lot is being made out of nothing here, it’s a curious situation. The Sabres could be planning on giving Rosen more of a chance eventually, but given that he and Kulich are essentially on the same level at this point, one would think that would have happened already.

Resilient in Rochester

Rosen’s continued success has kept things going but his 17 points being the highest on the team might make it seem as if the Amerks as a whole are underperforming. That couldn’t be further from the truth, however, and Rochester’s trademark gumption has endured even with the numerous departures.

As has been the case countless times prior, new faces have stepped up to fill the void and Rochester has been bolstered by outstanding all-around production. Eight players have at least 10 points and 10 currently have positive plus/minus ratings. Brett Murray, now in his sixth season, continues to be a major unsung hero with 14 points. Sophomore Zachary Metsa has emerged behind him and is on pace to crush his rookie point total of 24, already having 13.

A number have youngsters have impressed as well. Konsta Helenius, selected 14th overall by Buffalo this summer, has had no perceivable issues adjusting to North America and has 11 points. Viktor Neuchev has continued to carve a spot for himself after an impressive rookie season, currently with 10 assists and 12 points.

There’s plenty more where that came from and the Amerks have proven that, no matter what setbacks they face, they will overcome them. If only their parent club could learn a thing or two about that.

Return of the Jedi

Though Devon Levi excelled in his on-and-off stint in Rochester last season (16-6-4 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .927 save percentage), it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would not be returning. The 22-year-old began the new campaign with the Sabres, handing the crease at the War Memorial back to Michael Houser, now in his sixth season. The lovable journeyman relished the opportunity and has been excellent, playing to a 2.68 goals-against average despite a 4-3-1 record. However, in a surprise twist, he soon gained competition.

Devon Levi’s return to Rochester gives the Americans even greater chances. (Micheline Veluvolu/Rochester Americans)

In a somewhat shocking move, the Sabres opted to send Levi back to the AHL in mid-November. The kid dubbed “The Jedi” due to his affinity for Star Wars had played decently but wasn’t playing enough, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has cemented himself as Buffalo’s bona fide top man. The Sabres made the wise choice to send him down for more playing time rather than having him languish on the bench. He essentially swapped places with James Reimer; the veteran is a far better candidate for the backup duties.

Returning to The Flower City allows Levi another opportunity to grow at his own pace, and the Amerks will reap the rewards. Through six games, the Quebecois is already 4-1-1 with a 2.28 goals-against average. It’s a small sample size but it’s safe to assume that Leone will keep him as the number one going forward and see what happens. Will the force continue to awaken?

What Will 2024-25 Bring?

The Amerks have had a number of successes over the last few seasons. Though last season ended with an underwhelming Game 5 loss to their archrival Syracuse Crunch in the North Division Semifinal, there’s no reason to believe the team can’t get there and beyond again. With a battle-tested roster that continues to prove itself against low expectations, Rochester could turn a lot of heads this season. What do you think will happen?