Odd Rumor of Controversial Coaching Change for Oilers Surfacing

In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell addressed growing concerns from Edmonton Oilers fans about the team’s sluggish start and potential moves under new GM Stan Bowman. Mitchell points out that some fans are speculating that one of Bowman’s first major decisions to plug the hole in the leaky boat could be bringing in Joel Quenneville as head coach—a move that would certainly raise eyebrows this early in the season.

He writes:

Some Oilers fans are convinced the first big move by Bowman will be the announcement of Joel Quenneville as the team’s new head coach. That would be a shocking development this early. source – ‘Is there a significant trade in the Edmonton Oilers’ near future?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 10/14/2024

However, Mitchell rightfully suggests patience is the better approach. This particular author agrees. Let Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and other leaders fix this before the organization arguably turns a bad situation into a public relations nightmare.

This Is A Wild Rumor And a Long Shot at Best

It’s one thing that the Oilers hired Bowman at all. It would be another if Bowman’s first big move was to bring in his old coach from an organization that was overrun with misconduct allegations. One would have to think Bowman would know better and that’s not even accounting for the fact that Knoblauch deserves better.

“It’s three games,” Mitchell pointed out, noting that early-season injuries and a cautious approach to playing veterans have contributed to the Oilers’ lack of success early in the season. Edmonton is missing intensity and urgency in the opening matchups, likely a mix of Stanley Cup Final disappointment and the same thing that always plagues the team — thinking they are too skilled to play simple hockey.

Mitchell emphasized that it’s far too soon to jump to conclusions or make drastic changes, even though his entire article was about the potential the Oilers might make a trade for someone like Timothy Liljegren. That kind of trade is unlikely too.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the Oilers are going to make a change, it won’t be with the coach or by making a blockbuster deal.

While some have suggested that acquiring defenseman Timothy Liljegren could help stabilize Edmonton’s defense, Mitchell highlights that the Oilers already made key defensive moves over the summer. The Oilers are trying to get Ty Emberson and Travis Dermott to settle into the team, and Josh Brown’s recent long-term deal suggests he’s a crucial part of the Oilers’ plans moving forward.

If there’s a fix coming, it’s a small one — something like Mark Giordano, Kevin Shattenkirk, or Justin Schultz.

What Happens if the Oilers Keep Losing?

Mitchell acknowledges that if the losses continue to pile up, questions will inevitably arise about the coach and management’s ability to build a team after such a strong run in last season’s playoffs. But, if fans are questioning how this team was rebuilt over the summer, it would be right to question any thought of bringing in Joel Quenneville.

Edmonton has proven they aren’t afraid to hire people with a checkered past. And, they’ll pull the trigger if things are slipping away from them. At the same time, Knoblauch has to have a longer leash than a handful of games to start the season. As much as it’s on him to find the right mix of players, this 0-3 start is on the players to whip themselves into the difference-makers they know they can be.

There will be plenty of time to turn things around and Knoblauch isn’t on the hot seat yet. The Oilers certainly aren’t going to make that move only to bring in a coach who, at the very best, would put the Oilers on the front page of every publication because they made another questionable hire.