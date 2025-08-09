Ryan Huska Is Building the Flames’ Future One Step at a Time



In a league where coaching jobs often bounce between the same familiar faces, every so often, someone breaks through on their terms. Ryan Huska didn’t arrive behind an NHL bench riding the coattails of a Hall of Fame playing career. He got there the long way—by learning, teaching, and grinding his way up through the ranks.

Now the head coach of the Calgary Flames, Huska brings a different kind of hockey résumé: built not on flash, but on substance. From junior hockey championships to years developing young pros, his story is less about shortcuts and more about the slow, steady climb. And it’s that lived-in understanding of the game that makes him such a compelling figure in Calgary’s next chapter.

Huska Forged a Champion: The Kamloops Blazers Dynasty

Long before he was behind the bench, Huska was part of something special on the ice. As a forward with the Kamloops Blazers in the early ’90s, he played for one of junior hockey’s true juggernauts. The Blazers weren’t just winning—they were building a legacy, and Huska was in the middle of it.

Ryan Huska, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

He was part of three Memorial Cup-winning teams in 1992, 1994, and 1995, alongside future NHL players such as Scott Niedermayer, Darcy Tucker, Tyson Nash, Jarome Iginla, and Shane Doan. For a young player soaking it all in, those years weren’t just about the banners—they were an early education in what it takes to win, something that stuck with Huska long after he’d laced up his skates for the last time.

Huska Played Only One NHL Game, But Built a World of Experience

Huska’s playing career didn’t stretch far into the NHL. Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1993, he made just one appearance in the league during the 1997–98 season—a single game, fittingly, against the Flames. But that one game doesn’t tell the whole story. He spent years in the minors, living the day-to-day reality of the pro game, chasing the dream with everything he had. And when it became clear that playing wasn’t the long-term path, Huska didn’t entirely walk away.

Huska eventually shifted gears. That time in the trenches gave him perspective on what it means to be a role player, how hard the road can be, and how much guidance matters. It’s the kind of insight that shaped the coach he was becoming.

Huska Is a Master Developer: Gaining Coaching Pedigree in Kelowna

Huska’s real coaching journey began in Kelowna, where he spent over a decade with the Rockets, transforming raw talent into professional players. First as an assistant, then as head coach, he helped guide the team to a Memorial Cup win in 2004 and kept them competitive through a seven-year head coaching run that began in 2007.

What stood out? Huska can connect with players and build trust—names like Shea Weber, Jamie Benn, Tyson Barrie, and Tyler Myers passed through his system. It wasn’t just about systems—it was about development. Future NHLers like Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube came through under his watch, and the habits they built in Kelowna stayed with them in Calgary.

Shea Weber, here with the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, worked with Ryan Huska in Kelowna.

(Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Due to his stellar coaching in Kelowna, his growing reputation reached Hockey Canada, which brought him on as an assistant coach at the World Juniors in 2011 and 2012. Huska had proven he could work at the highest levels of junior hockey—and more importantly, help players rise to the moment when it mattered most.

Huska Climbs the Ladder: From the AHL to the NHL

Huska’s connection to the Flames organization only grew from there. He was hired to coach their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates—first in Adirondack, then Stockton—and spent four seasons helping shape the team’s next wave. More than the wins, it was the way he prepared AHL players for life in the NHL that made a lasting impact. In 2018, he was promoted to the Flames’ NHL bench as an assistant, bringing him full circle in the organization.

Then came 2023. With the team in flux and searching for direction, Huska got the nod to take over as head coach. Since becoming head coach, his calm, measured approach has earned him respect, inside and outside the room. Hockey Canada noticed, too, adding him to their coaching staff for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Final Thoughts About a Different Kind of Flames Coach

Something is refreshing about Huska’s rise in the NHL. He’s not part of the old-school rotation. He’s not loud or theatrical behind the bench. He knows how to teach, how to lead, and how to get players to believe in what they’re building. His coaching style is rooted in accountability—but it’s also built on patience, honesty, and the understanding that mistakes are part of the learning process, not something to fear.

Ryan Huska, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Huska’s career path is proof that there’s more than one way to make it in hockey. You don’t need a superstar pedigree—just character, resilience, and a deep commitment to the process. As the Flames move toward a new identity, they do it with a head coach who knows what the climb looks like from every angle.

Ryan Huska isn’t just leading the team into a new era—he’s helping define what that era will be. And for a franchise looking for purpose and direction, that kind of leadership couldn’t have come at a better time.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]