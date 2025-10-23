Sabres News & Rumors: Ellis Shines, Quinn Leads & Injury Report

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres cooled off one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings rolled into town riding a five-game winning streak, but the Sabres had other plans. Jack Quinn put on a show with a goal and two assists, while 25-year-old Colten Ellis — making his NHL debut — stopped 27 shots in a calm, confident performance that helped Buffalo to a 4–2 win.

It was the kind of game that makes you wonder if this young Sabres team is starting to find something. They played hard, got scoring from all over the lineup, and didn’t flinch when Detroit pushed late.

Item One: Ellis Gets First Start and First Win

Sometimes hockey gives you a story you couldn’t script. Ellis, a 25-year-old goalie from Nova Scotia who’s spent most of his career bouncing around minor-league buses, made his NHL debut Wednesday night — and won. The Sabres claimed him off waivers from the St. Louis Blues just weeks ago, and here he was, standing tall against a Red Wings team riding a five-game win streak. Ellis stopped 27 shots, including two breakaways, and never looked rattled. It was the kind of performance that instantly earns respect in a room.

Colten Ellis, when he was with the Orlando Solar Bears.

He didn’t face a shot for the first ten minutes, which can be a nightmare for a nervous goalie, but when Detroit came hard, Ellis was ready. He stoned Marco Kasper late in the first and turned aside Dylan Larkin on another clean breakaway early in the second.

Item Two: Quinn Steps Up for the Sabres

Quinn was everywhere on Wednesday night. A goal, two assists, and a growing sense that this youngster might be ready to drive a line. His confidence with the puck has improved this season. He was dangerous on the power play, smart at even strength, and set up both of Buffalo’s second-period goals before burying the go-ahead one himself early in the third.

Quinn’s chemistry with Ryan McLeod — who picked up two assists — looks promising. McLeod’s quietly solid two-way game is giving Quinn a platform to be more creative. The pair combined on that slick 2-on-1 with Jason Zucker before Zucker left with an upper-body injury (more on that later). If Quinn keeps building on nights like this, they might have something brewing on that second line.

Item Three: Kozak’s Quiet Momentum

You don’t notice Tyson Kozak right away, but when you do, it’s usually because he’s done something gritty. He scored again on Wednesday, giving him goals in back-to-back games, and logged a season-high 15:46 of ice time after Zucker went down. Kozak finished the night with five hits and two blocks — pure fourth-line heart-and-hustle stuff.

Tyson Kozak, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s not flashy, but in a lineup that sometimes needs a jolt, Kozak’s straightforward style is exactly what keeps the Sabres balanced. Every good team has a few of those players who make small plays that matter, and right now, Kozak’s one of them.

Item Four: Doan and Blue-Line Depth Are Helping the Sabres

Josh Doan scored again — his sixth point in seven games — and continues to look like one of Buffalo’s quiet steals. He plays a straightforward game, and his confidence is growing with every shift. Playing on the second line and getting power-play time, Doan looks like a player who’s ready to stick.

Conor Timmins also deserves a mention. Two assists, over 22 minutes of ice, and steady all night. He’s not flashy, but his reads and poise helped settle things down when Detroit made its push. Bowen Byram chipped in a power-play assist, too, though his offensive totals are still slow to start the season.

There’s a sense this Sabres group is learning how to win games they might’ve let slip last year. They bent but didn’t break, and when the moment came, they had answers.

The Sabres’ win over the Red Wings came at a cost. As noted, veteran winger Zucker left the game in the second period after taking a hit along the boards. He did not return. Before the injury, he scored to continue his solid start with four goals and an assist in seven games.

His potential absence could be a problem for the Sabres, with back-to-back games against the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend. Zucker has been a steadying presence in the middle six and a key contributor on the first power-play unit—roles that will be difficult to fill if he’s sidelined.

Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

On a more positive note, defenseman Michael Kesselring could be close to returning to practice after missing time with a lower-body injury. He could rejoin his teammates by the weekend, though his exact return date remains uncertain. Once cleared, he’s expected to slide back into a second-pairing role. The Sabres’ blue line has held steady in his absence, but his size and defense would add a welcome boost to the team’s depth as they prepare for a tough divisional stretch.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen working his way back in the American Hockey League, the Sabres will likely keep using the Lyon–Ellis tandem for now. Expect them to split starts in the home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs. If Ellis gets another start — and he should — it’ll be a great test against a high-powered offense.

For Buffalo, this win wasn’t just about two points. It felt like a small step toward finding their rhythm again. The pieces are there: young skill in Quinn and Doan, depth energy in Kozak, a blue line that’s starting to sort itself out, and now, a surprise story in net.

The Sabres still have miles to go, but nights like this — where effort, structure, and belief all line up — start to build something real. The team’s goalie play is looking surprisingly solid.