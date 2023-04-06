Top 10 Longest Stanley Cup Playoff Streaks

The end of the 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, leaving many teams outside the playoff picture and putting several streaks on the line. Moreover, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of losing their 16-year streak, currently the longest in professional sports, ranking 10th all-time.

As the discussions continue to center around the possible end of an era in Pittsburgh, our focus shifts to where the Penguins rank all-time on the NHL’s consecutive playoff appearance list. Here’s a look at the longest streaks in league history.

10. Pittsburgh Penguins – 16 seasons (2006-07 to present)

The Penguins are the only active team on this list and will need every point possible in the final days of the 2022-23 season to keep their streak alive. After failing to qualify for the playoffs in Sidney Crosby’s rookie season of 2005-06, when he played with then-owner Mario Lemieux, the club has secured the longest postseason streak in professional sports.

Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

During their 16-year adventure in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team became the first franchise to win back-to-back championships during the salary cap era, claiming the silver chalice in 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, the Penguins had consecutive appearances in the Final, losing in 2008 and winning in 2009. Historically, Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Marc-Andre Fleury are responsible for this most recent decade and a half of success.

9. Atlanta/Calgary Flames – 16 seasons (1975-76 to 1990-91)

Interestingly, the Flames franchise is the only team in the top ten for lengthy playoff streaks to relocate during their run. Initially, the Atlanta Flames qualified for the postseason in 1975-76 and lost in the first round every year until relocating to Calgary for the 1980-81 season. Upon arrival in Canada, the team put their failures in Georgia behind them, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1986 and winning it all in 1989.

Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

During this period in Flames history, the team drafted several Hall of Fame players like Joe Nieuwendyk and Al MacInnis, both players vital to the championship run in 1989. Despite going head-to-head with their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers and Wayne Gretzky, for the bulk of their run, the club collected three division titles and three seasons of 100 points or more.

8. Philadelphia Flyers – 17 seasons (1972-73 to 1988-89)

The Flyers joined the NHL in 1967-68 during the first expansion period and were the first non-Original Six team to capture the Stanley Cup, winning back-to-back titles in 1974 and 1975. Unsurprisingly, the franchise became the first expansion team to reach the postseason in 17 seasons, defining an era of tough-nosed hockey for a whole new generation of fans.

Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Furthermore, their particular period in Flyers’ history is easily their best era since it included two titles and four losses in the Final. Although they have had better regular seasons in later decades, the club has not won a championship since 1975 and only returned to the Final on two occasions. From 1972 to 1989, the Flyers finished first in their division nine times, surpassing 100 points during ten seasons.

7. Detroit Red Wings – 20 seasons (1938-39 to 1957-58)

The Red Wings became the first team in league history to qualify for the playoffs in 20 consecutive seasons, holding onto their record for over a decade. Interestingly, Detroit began its lengthy streak before the Original Six era, which came into existence in 1942 and ended 10 seasons before the expansion of 1967.

To put this streak into perspective, Hall of Famer Gordie Howe qualified for the playoffs in his first 12 seasons, winning four Stanley Cup rings. However, before Howe made it to the Motor City, the Red Wings were already on year eight of the streak, which included another championship (1943) and numerous losses in the Final.

Interestingly, the NHL played 48-game seasons in 1938-39 and were up to 70 games by the end of their run in 1957-58.

6. Montreal Canadiens – 21 seasons (1948-49 to 1968-69)

The Canadiens are the New York Yankees of the NHL, thanks to the game’s most illustrious history in professional hockey. By the time Montreal embarked on one of the greatest runs in club history, they were already seven-time Stanley Cup winners. After missing the playoffs in 1947-48, the first time since 1939-40, the team eventually broke the Red Wings record for most consecutive years in the playoffs.

Over the next two decades, the Canadiens won 10 Stanley Cup championships under the guidance of Dick Irvin and Toe Blake, legendary coaches enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Although this period came during the Original Six era, they did finish as the league’s top team on ten occasions and finished with 100 points in just two seasons.

5. Montreal Canadiens – 24 seasons (1970-71 to 1993-94)

It is fitting that the longest playoff streak in the history of the Montreal Canadiens equals the same amount of Stanley Cup banners at the Bell Centre. Although they found more success in their previous 21-year streak (see below for more details), the team from Montreal did capture eight titles between 1970-71 and 1993-94, remaining the last team from Canada to win it all in 1993.

Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Interestingly, this era started in 1970-71, one season after the team failed to qualify for the postseason, breaking their previous streak. Realistically, the list of Hall of Famers during this era requires their own article, which defined 13 division titles (eight in a row) and 13 seasons with 100 points or more, including a stretch of eight campaigns.

4. St. Louis Blues – 25 seasons (1979-80 to 2003-04)

Surprisingly, the St. Louis Blues are the only non-Original Six franchise with a spot amongst the top five longest playoff streaks in league history. After qualifying for the postseason in 1979-80 with only one Hall of Famer, Bernie Federko, in the lineup, the club would challenge for the Stanley Cup for the next 25 years. Finally, when the streak ended a quarter century later, the Blues only had one Hall of Famer, Chris Pronger, as a regular player.

Shockingly, the Blues only won four division titles while eclipsing 100 points on four occasions during this time frame. Historically, they were the only franchise to make the postseason in more than 15 consecutive years without an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

3. Detroit Red Wings – 25 seasons (1990-91 to 2015-16)

Although the Detroit Red Wings do not own the record for most consecutive years in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there would be little to no argument that this franchise had one of the most dominant runs in league history. Whether examing the roster in 1990-91 or 2015-16, Red Wings management loaded their dressing rooms with many Hall of Famers, resulting in four championships in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008.

Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings (Icon SMI)

Thanks to outstanding careers from franchise icons Nicklas Lidstrom, Steve Yzerman, Henrik Zetterberg, and Pavel Datsyuk, the Red Wings were able to bridge two generations of hockey. After winning eight divisional titles in a row from 2000 to 2008, the club finished their record 25-year run with an additional five division crowns and had 17 seasons with more than 100 points, including every year from 1999 to 2012.

2. Chicago Blackhawks – 28 seasons (1969-70 to 1996-97)

The Chicago Blackhawks had a chance to tie the Bruins at the top of the list, beginning a 28-year playoff streak in 1969-70, when hockey legends Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, and Tony Esposito were still in red and black. Unfortunately, the team failed to reach the playoffs after 1996-97 with Hall of Famers Ed Belfour and Chris Chelios in the lineup.

Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks (THW Archives)

Interestingly, the Blackhawks are the only Original Six team to appear on the list with a playoff streak of over 20 years without hoisting the Stanley Cup, losing in the 1971, 1973, and 1992 Finals. Furthermore, they won their division 13 times and surpassed 100 points on six occasions.

1. Boston Bruins – 29 seasons (1967-68 to 1995-96)

The Boston Bruins currently own the NHL record for longest playoff streak, qualifying for the postseason in 29 consecutive seasons. Historically, this streak started with Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito at the helm in 1967-68 and ended with Hall of Famers Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, and Adam Oates in 1995-96.

Raymond Bourque, Boston Bruins (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

During those 29 years, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1970 and 1972, and lost in the Final five times in 1974, 1977, 1978, 1988, and 1990. Additionally, the club finished first in their division on 12 occasions and collected over 100 points in 15 seasons.

Historical Perspectives

The cut-off to secure a spot in the top ten longest playoff streak is 16 years. Whether or not the Penguins make it to 17 years won’t affect their standing since the next longest streak belongs to the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals, both teams outside the playoffs this season. After their impending elimination, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins will take over the top spot on the current list with their seventh straight trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Surprisingly, when we look back at other clubs with lengthy playoff streaks in double digits, the list includes several expansion teams and the two other Original Six teams. After the Penguins (16 seasons), the list consists of the Maple Leafs (15), New York Islanders (14), Capitals (14), Oilers (13), New Jersey Devils (13), Buffalo Sabres (11), Penguins (11), Flyers (11), Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche (11), Ottawa Senators (11), Blackhawks (11), New York Rangers (10), and San Jose Sharks (10).

Overall, every player who puts on a pair of skates dreams of winning the Stanley Cup. Therefore, qualifying for the playoffs is half the battle, so earning the right to compete for the game’s grandest prize every year for a decade is quite an accomplishment on its own.