Sabres News & Rumors: Thompson, Cozens, Team Meeting

The Buffalo Sabres have struggled during the 2024-25 season and it seems likely that they’ll miss the postseason yet again and find themselves back at the drawing board in hopes of turning it around for the 2025-26 campaign. They are currently riding a four-game win streak after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in their most recent game, but it seems to be a little too late to have a late-season push for a playoff spot.

Related: Sabres Should Not Trade Away Defenseman Bowen Byram

With that being said, this edition of the Sabres News & Rumors column looks at the reports surrounding forward Dylan Cozens, the aftermath of the Tage Thompson injury, and the player’s meeting that came from the lack of response to the Thompson hit.

Several Insiders Report Dylan Cozens Has Interest

In a recent segment on TSN’s Insider Trading, it was revealed that the Calgary Flames are among teams with interest in acquiring forward Dylan Cozens. While no indications have been made that the Sabres are shopping Cozens and trying to move him before the 2025 Trade Deadline, trade talks have continued to heat up. Kevin Weekes added fuel to the fire as he mentioned four teams that could have interest in trading for him.

Cozens, who is 23 years old, has scored 10 goals and added 16 assists for 26 points through 53 games this season. He has 333 career games under his belt scoring 76 goals and adding 116 assists for 192 points which comes out to a 0.58 points-per-game average. He has the potential to be an elite first-line centre, so it’s no surprise plenty of teams are reportedly gauging what the asking price would be to bring him in.

Tage Thompson Takes Hard Hit From Stefan Noesen, No Discipline

Forward Tage Thompson took a high hit from New Jersey Devils’ forward Stefan Noesen on Sunday (Feb. 2) and ended up missing the game against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday (Feb. 4) because of it. Noesen did not end up facing any discipline for the hit, and fans around the league were furious, taking to social media to voice their frustrations to the league considering it seemed to be direct contact to Thompson’s face from Noesen’s elbow. Noesen was given a match penalty for the hit, meaning it was automatically reviewed by the league, but they didn’t see a reason to suspend him.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Thompson reportedly passed all the tests required to be able to ease his way back into the Sabres’ lineup, but keeping him out for precautionary reasons seems to make the most sense. They don’t play again until Saturday (Feb. 8) against the Nashville Predators, and time will tell if he makes his return to the lineup.

Team Holds Meeting Regarding Lack of Response to Thompson Hit

On Monday (Feb. 3), the Sabres held a meeting to address their lack of response to the hit on Thompson. Head Coach Lindy Ruff said: “We had some hard conversations…what we discussed will stay inside the room.” The team canceled practice on Monday and held the meeting instead, which was called productive by Ruff.

Cozens and Alex Tuch also reiterated to the media that if something like that happens again, it will be a different outcome and that the lack of response won’t happen again.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.