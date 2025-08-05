Sabres News & Rumours: Levi’s Leap, Byram’s Buzz & the Peterka Pivot

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t just tweaking around the edges this offseason—they’re shifting gears. The team’s front office has been busy making meaningful moves, including signing young netminder Devon Levi to a two-year deal and parting ways with JJ Peterka in a trade that caught more than a few fans off guard.

With training camp right around the corner, there’s a sense that Buffalo’s patience is starting to give way to purpose. Yeah, it’s easy to see that something’s brewing. The Sabres look like a club ready to take the next step—and maybe make a little noise doing it. With one of the youngest rosters in the league and key players entering their prime, the window is cracking open. The question now is: how bold will they be?

Item 1: Levi Locked In – Is the Net His to Steal?

Levi is officially staying in the blue and gold, signing a two-year contract that comes with a modest cap hit—and a big opportunity. Sure, his nine NHL games last season were a mixed bag, but Levi lit it up in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans. A .919 save percentage and seven shutouts in 42 games? That’ll get people talking. He has also had success in the NHL. Can he do it consistently? That is the big question.

Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The signing gives Buffalo options. Levi could push for a backup role behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, or start the season in Rochester and work his way up. Either way, fans should keep a close eye on him in camp—this could be the start of something special.

Item 2: Byram Buzz – Long-Term Piece or Trade Bait?

On paper, Bowen Byram’s two-year, $12.5 million extension should mean he’s sticking around. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill. Insiders say the Sabres aren’t actively shopping him, but they’re listening.

With Byram logging heavy minutes last season and leading the team in blocked shots, he’s the kind of player who could bring back a serious return. So what gives? It might just be a case of keeping options open. Buffalo could use a top-six forward or a right-shot D-man, and Byram’s value is sky-high right now. No smoke without fire? Sabres’ fans will find out soon enough.

Item 3: Peterka Traded – High Risk, High Reward?

The Sabres have decided to shake things up in a big way by trading Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. In return, they brought in Michael Kesselring, a towering right-shot defender, and Josh Doan, a gritty two-way forward with upside. Not bad on paper, but Peterka was coming off back-to-back 25-plus goal seasons. That’s not easy to replace.

Josh Doan, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, there’s logic here. Kesselring has the size and tools to potentially partner with Owen Power, while Doan brings an edge the Sabres have lacked in their middle six. This trade stung a bit at first, but it could age well if the new guys hit the ground running. Doan looks especially interesting. Could he have a breakout season?

What’s Next for the Sabres?

As training camp for the 2025–26 season approaches, the most significant storylines are already taking shape. Can Levi challenge for a roster spot? Will Byram still be in blue and gold come opening night? And what about Kesselring and Doan—will the trade unfold in Buffalo’s favor?

The Sabres are finally starting to look like a team that believes its window is opening. There’s no more waiting around. With such potentially innovative moves, continued growth from their young core, and a few more calculated risks, the Sabres could be on the verge of snapping the league’s longest playoff drought.

Fans have heard that before, sure—but this time, there’s a little more reason to believe. They’ve been knocking at the door, only to fall back. Could this be the season?

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]