Sabres’ Tuch & Thompson Get USA Olympic Camp Invites

With the NHL Draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, all is quiet for the Buffalo Sabres. Fans are speculating about potential breakout players, not to mention all of the young talent that needs to step up and fill major roles for the club.

An important piece of news came down recently, however, that has had an impact on the club. Team USA announced its list of Olympic camp invitees, with both Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson making the list. What does it mean for the duo, the Sabres, and Team USA?

Team USA Invites

USA Hockey recently announced that 44 players have been invited to its Olympic orientation camp in Plymouth, MI. Set to be held on Aug. 26 and 27, there will not be any formal public component or on-ice activities, but it will be for team-building and administrative purposes instead.

It was previously announced that there are already six names on the Team USA Olympic roster: Charlie McAvoy, Quinn Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, and Auston Matthews.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Forwards Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, Logan Cooley, Kyle Connor, Conor Garland, Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane, Clayton Keller, Matthew Knies, Chris Kreider, Dylan Larkin, J.T. Miller, Frank Nazar, Brock Nelson, Shane Pinto, Jason Robertson, Bryan Rust, and Vincent Trocheck were invited. Defensemen Brock Faber, Adam Fox, Luke Hughes, Noah Hanafin, Seth Jones, Jackson LaCombe, Brett Pesce, Neal Pionk, Jake Sanderson, Brady Skjei, Jaccob Slavin, Alex Vlasic, and Zach Werenski were also invited. The netminders will include Joey Daccord, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman.

Thompson Becoming an Elite Scorer

Though the Sabres have continued to struggle, failing to make the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season, Thompson has stood out as one of the few bright spots for the franchise. The Ryan O’Reilly trade that brought him to Buffalo has proven to be a rare win for the franchise.

Thompson is coming off a season in which he scored 44 goals and tallied 72 points in 76 games. Over the last three seasons, he has scored 120 goals in 225 games, notching 222 points over that same period.

Known for a blistering shot and some of the best hands in the NHL, he would bring size and skill in spades to Team USA. Goal scorers don’t grow on trees, and he is becoming one of the few consistently good scorers in the world.

Tuch Is One of the Game’s Best Two-Way Players

Like Thompson, Tuch was a rare bright spot for the Sabres in an otherwise forgettable season. He has quietly been one of the better two-way forwards in the league, but took his game up a notch for the Sabres during the 2024-25 season.

He tied his career-high in goals by scoring 36, including a league-leading six shorthanded goals. His 67 points are the second-most of his career, showing that he can be a strong contributor on both ends of the ice on a nightly basis.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On a talented Team USA roster, he could be the responsible middle-six forward who is often the glue of the team. For all the offensive talent that is getting a camp invite, he brings defensive responsibility that may not be as sexy but is more than necessary.

Can They Make the Roster?

The competition is stiff for what should be the most talented American Olympic roster ever. The top-end skill can compete with anyone, and players like Thompson and Tuch are more than capable of stepping in and making an impact, no matter where in the lineup they are.

It would surprise no one to see both of them make the roster and have an impact. Tuch’s defensive contributions are unique compared to most on the roster, so it could give him an inherent edge over Thompson. That said, there are few players in the league who can put the puck in the net like Thompson, so it is entirely possible that both make the cut.