Ducks’ LaCombe & Kreider Invited to U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

USA Hockey announced yesterday that 44 players from 24 different NHL teams will be attending an Olympic Orientation Camp in Plymouth, Mich. As the 2026 Winter Olympics near, USA Hockey will begin the process of narrowing its prospect pool and determining the final rosters for the international event. This Orientation Camp will be, per the organization, “largely an administrative and team-building event and includes no formal on-ice activity or public component.” Among the 44 players selected to the camp’s roster are Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe and forward Chris Kreider.

Jackson LaCombe

It is no surprise to Ducks fans that 24-year-old Jackson LaCombe was among those considered for the Olympic roster. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native has been a stellar young talent in Anaheim for two seasons, with his on-ice abilities exploding in the 2024-25 season. He has always been able to defend the puck well, moving with speed and maintaining good edge work coupled with keen vision and high hockey IQ. Last season, he began to shine offensively as well. The blueliner totaled 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 2024-25, a standout feat on a team where the highest point-earner, Troy Terry, totaled just 55 points.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LaCombe has been an invaluable resource to the Ducks and finds himself a critical part of their young core and rebuilding efforts. Should he be selected to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team, it would be the third time he represented his country in international competition. He played in the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he recorded one assist in six games and helped his team win a gold medal. More recently, he made his senior USA Hockey debut at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he notched two goals and three assists across 10 games, helping Team USA make history by winning their first gold medal since 1933.

Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider, a forward from Boxford, Mass., has been a long-standing talent in the National Hockey League. The 34-year-old only recently found himself in Anaheim following a trade involving Ducks’ prospect Carey Terrance earlier this summer. He was a staple of the New York Rangers’ roster for 13 seasons and was one of their best performers during that period, which included being named to the NHL All-Star roster twice. In Rangers history, he ranks 10th overall in points, third in goals, and is tied for first in power-play goals (116). He is also New York’s all-time leader in playoff games played and goals, and is third in points. Last season, he tallied 30 points (22 goals, 8 assists) across 68 games. Not only does he bring keen offensive ability to any team he is on, but he also brings size (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) and power.

The forward is no stranger to international competition, as he has represented the United States six times at both the junior and senior levels. At the 2010 and 2011 World Junior Championships, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Kreider was a point-per-game player. He has three medals under his belt: two bronze (2011, 2018) and one gold (2010). He also has a wealth of playoff experience, brings a veteran presence and mentorship, and understands how to succeed at hockey at an elite competition level.

Should either or both Ducks be named to the final Olympic roster, Team USA will be gaining talented, reliable players who will go a long way toward chasing a gold medal. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan, Italy, from Feb. 6-22.