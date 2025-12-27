Sceptres Take 2-1 Win Over Victoire at the Bell Centre

On Dec. 27, the Montreal Victoire hosted the Toronto Sceptres at the Bell Centre for their third matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Not only was this their third matchup of the season, but it was their third of the month. Although the Victoire won the first two games, the Sceptres walked away with a 2-1 victory today.

Game Recap

Late in the first period, Toronto struck first. Jesse Compher and Blayre Turnbull skated the puck into Toronto’s offensive zone. Compher took a shot, but Ann-Renee Desbiens made the initial save. Play continued, and Savannah Harmon sent the puck around the boards. Kiara Zanon picked it up and passed it to Turnbull in the faceoff circle. She took a shot, and Compher got her stick on the puck to tip it into the net.

Jesse Compher, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by /PWHL)

Five minutes into the second, Marie-Philip Poulin had the puck at the blue line. She passed it to Kaitlin Willoughby in the center of the ice. She began driving the puck to the net and then passed to Abby Roque in front. She took a shot to even the score.

Ten minutes later, the Sceptres won the faceoff in Montreal’s zone. Anna Kjellbin sent the puck around the boards, and Turnbull picked it up. She passed it to Daryl Watts, and the two skated up to Toronto’s offensive zone. As a two-on-one ensued, Watts shot the puck, which bounced off the crossbar and into the net for the lead.

Despite a power-play chance for each team in the third, the score remained unchanged. The Sceptres took home a 2-1 win.

Next Up

The Sceptres will host the Minnesota Frost for their last game of the 2025 calendar year on Dec. 30. The Victoire will play their next game in the new year, when they take on the New York Sirens on Jan. 2.

The season series will continue in Montreal on Feb. 26.