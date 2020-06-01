Sean Farrell

2019-20 Team: Chicago Steel (#21)

Date of Birth: Nov 2, 2001

Place of Birth: Hopkinton, MA

Ht: 5-foot-8 Wt: 175 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Another one of the undersized prospects in this draft class, Sean Farrell could still be selected in the second round by a team desperate for skill on the wing. As part of the USHL’s vaunted Chicago Steel, he was privy to a number of high-flying prospects in Brendan Brisson, Sam Colangelo, Josh Doan, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, and Luke Reid so he definitely had some talent to work with.

In 44 games this season Farrell had 15 goals and 56 points. He’s more of a playmaker than a goal scorer, but he does possess a very good wrist shot and quick hands around the net. He may be small at 5-foot-8, but he’s definitely not slight at 175 pounds. He also plays a very hard-nosed game and can kill penalties, so that bodes well for his future in the NHL even if his goal-scoring doesn’t translate.

Sean Farrell of the Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel)

Farrell is committed to Harvard University in the fall, so expect him to play the entire four years there. Whichever team selects him will get a highly-skilled winger, but a bit of a long-term project.

Sean Farrell – NHL Draft Projection

Farrell is ranked by many outlets to go sometime in the second round. With the immense amount of skill and playmaking ability he possesses, I could definitely see a team take a chance on him there even with his smaller stature. The fact that he can also kill penalties and play a hard-nosed game should make it an even easier decision.

Quotables

“While Ferrell is known for his passing ability, it’s important to note that the young player brings a great shot to his game too. As seen from the WJHC totals, when he shoots, he can rip it past the goalie. He’s simply an excellent passer and feels more comfortable utilizing that. As he gains more confidence with his shot, you’ll likely see those goal totals rise.” – Josh Bell, The Hockey Writers

“An undersized skilled player, Farrell has had a breakout season after playing more of a depth role with that talented U.S. Under 18 team last year. A late 2001, he has not only starred with Chicago of the USHL (where he is among the league’s leading scorers), but was among the better players at the World Junior A Challenge.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

Sean Farrell, USA NTDP (Credit: Rena Laverty)

“Undersized, Farrell needs to use his skating to make up for this deficiency. He is explosive, with a great first step and excellent acceleration. Farrell also has outstanding edgework and agility. He can make quick cuts and changes of direction…Farrell brings his high-energy game in all three zones. He is also relentless in tracking down the puck in his own end. A quick stick is able to create turnovers and cut down passing lanes. Farrell will attempt to play physical, but lack of size can be a limiting factor when facing bigger and stronger opponents.” – Ben Kerr, LWOS

Strengths

Playmaking

Elite shot

Skating

Hockey IQ

High compete level

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to shoot more

Size

NHL Potential

Farrell has the skills to become a very productive player at the NHL level. He plays a lot like Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Alex Debrincat, albeit he is a little bit bigger than him. However, Debrincat came into the league as an undersized player and despite everyone’s doubts, already has a 40-goal season under his belt. So, it’s not out of the question to see a player like Farrell succeed at the highest level. I expect him to become a top-nine winger who can play on the power play and the penalty kill.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Farrell finished the 2019-20 season with the most assists (41) in the USHL.

