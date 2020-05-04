Sam Colangelo – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sam Colangelo

2019-20 Team: Chicago Steel

Date of Birth: Dec. 26th, 2001

Place of Birth: Stoneham, MA, USA

Ht: 6’ 2” Wt: 205 lbs

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Chicago Steel have a strong list of prospects with major offensive fire power that are up for the 2020 NHL Draft. Sophomore winger Sam Colangelo is one of the key contributors that made the Steel so dangerous and dominant this season in the United States Hockey League.

After recording three goals in 11 games with the Steel in 2018-19, Colangelo broke out offensively this season. With the offense pouring in from all of their top players, he recorded 58 points in 44 games, finishing third in team scoring behind Mathieu De St. Phalle and fellow draft-eligible player, Brendan Brisson. On a team with five players over 50 points, Colangelo definitely solidified his name as one of those players to watch out for in this year’s draft.

Sam Colangelo of the Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel)

He is an extremely skilled player for his size, emulating the skillset of a power-forward like Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Kasperi Kapanen and Winnipeg Jets’ captain Blake Wheeler. His strength is undoubtedly his greatest asset. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, his body allows him to shield and protect the puck extremely well, which makes it difficult to knock him off the puck. This also allows him to get into the open spots on the ice and use his heavy shot to get it on net. Former Steel head coach and current Toronto Marlies head coach Greg Moore has even praised Colangelo for his poise and stature, comparing him to Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

While there’s a gap between the two in terms of skill, the similarities are there in how he conducts and handles himself on the ice. The confidence is there and that’s something that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

While there’s a lot to like about Colangelo’s offensive skillset, which is already at NHL strength, he still needs to round out the rest of his game. Colangelo needs to improve on his skating and foot speed along with his defense awareness and coverage. These are things that can be taught to any forward looking to develop as a prospect. If he continues to improve on this, he has the making to be a top prospect.

Sam Colangelo- NHL Draft Projection

There seems to be a unanimous prediction of where Colangelo will be drafted. Most of the rankings have him pegged as a mid-to-late second-round pick, which is a fair assessment considering that overall he is a player that can be a top-60 pick. No matter where he goes, he’s still an intriguing name that should be selected if the team is given the chance.

Quotables

“He displays an impressive blend of power, skill, and hockey sense, and his size does not hide his creativity and vision.”- Steve Kourianos, The Draft Analyst

“He can get himself into spots on the ice a lot of other people can’t… Strong on his feet, strong with his hands. Then he can fire a puck. When he gets an opportunity to shoot, he has a good shot. But he’s got to learn to get into those spots a little bit more during the game to utilize that… He also has a bit of an edge, which is good… He’s very strong for his age. He’s heavy on the puck. He can strip guys of pucks, which allows him to create more offense for him.”- Greg Moore, former Chicago Steel head coach

Strengths

Strength

Shot

Offensive instincts

Plays with an Edge

Under Constructions (Improvements to Make)

Defensive Awareness

Speed

NHL Potential

With Colangelo’s skillset, he has the makings to be an impact player at the NHL level. His weaknesses are ones that can be worked on over time. He has the potential to be a second or third- line winger with the ability to play be a threat on the power play with his strong shot. Despite having a bigger frame than most players, he’s still able to be a consistent offensive producer.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Colangelo finished tied for third in USHL scoring with 58 points. Internationally, he helped Team USA win bronze at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018.

