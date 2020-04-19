Carter Savoie

2019-20 Team: Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 23, 2002

Place of Birth: St. Albert, AB

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

After a strong 2018-19 rookie campaign with the Sherwood Park Crusaders where he scored 31 goals and 73 points, Carter Savoie has continued to dominate the AJHL in 2019-20. He’s almost been scoring at will as he had 53 goals and 99 points in 54 games, which put him on a historic pace before all hockey was shut down. He has definitely turned some heads in the hockey world, as he could be drafted as high as the first round.

Just looking at his goal totals, you may think Savoie is just a goal scorer, but his game goes well beyond that. In addition to his pinpoint accurate shot and excellent vision, he also has great speed, which makes him a constant threat in transition and on the forecheck. His puck tracking skills and overall awareness are where his strengths really lie, as he has elite hockey IQ, especially while in the offensive zone.

On top of all this, he is also an intense battler, capable of physically changing a game with a big hit. His character also stands out and in this day in age, that is a very important aspect of a young player’s game. There are a lot of scouts and general managers that put a very high price on it when evaluating prospects.

Carter Savoie of the Sherwood Park Crusaders (Target Photography)

Committed to the University of Denver in the Fall, Savoie will look to translate his immense success in the AJHL to the NCAA. His overall package is quite impressive, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team take a flyer on him late in the first round.

Carter Savoie – NHL Draft Projection

I see Savoie going in the late first round to early second round as his offensive skills and overall game should catch the eyes of teams looking for some extra offensive pop in their pipeline. His character and maturity as a young player should also make him a highly sought after player in this year’s draft, especially when the other high-end players are off the board.

Quotables

“One major attribute that stands out in Savoie’s game is his elite ability to track the puck, along with maintaining a great perception of the play around him. This allows him to consistently win puck battles and feed line mates through traffic…His high level of intelligence is on full display post-entry when you’ll see Savoie drive the net, creating speed and separation for himself and either deliver a quality cross ice pass or get a good shot on net. The acceleration in his first few strides with the puck allows him to separate out of congested areas of the ice or evade pressure, and his stick and pucks skill makes him dangerous from anywhere in the offensive zone, especially in odd man situations.” – Adam Girard, Draft Geek

“50 goals in 50 games. That is the kind of production Carter Savoie has been putting up in the AJHL. He has been abusing the Junior A league with his combination of speed and strength. The University of Denver commit has a dangerous shot that he uses off the rush quite often. He does a good job of finding space around the net and beating goalies with regularity. His playmaking isn’t outstanding but he shows the ability to make passes all over the offensive zone. He will likely be a bit of a long-term prospect, likely needing a couple of season in the NCAA before being ready to take the step to the pro ranks.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

“He [Savoie] is constantly capitalizing on one-timers which is quick release and shot power. Another aspect of his game that allows him to find the back of the net so consistently is his pursuit of the puck. After getting the puck off of his stick for a shot, he follows the puck, making sure to get to the puck to try and convert on rebounds.” – David Ciss, The Puck Authority

Strengths

Elite shot

Vision

Battle level

Hockey IQ

Character

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive awareness

Battle level away from the puck

NHL Potential

Savoie is probably a long-term prospect, but when he ultimately makes it to the NHL, he projects as a second or third-line winger capable of putting up 20-25 goals. However, his hockey IQ, vision and elite wrist shot could make him an even bigger threat when he debuts in the show.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10, Defence – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Savoie was named the AJHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 when he put up 31 goals and 73 points in 58 games. He was also named to the AJHL (North) All-Rookie and All-Star Teams. In 2019-20, he was named again to the AJHL (North) All-Star Team and won the scoring title with 53 goals in 54 games.

