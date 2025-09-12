Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Jaden Schwartz

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended the 2024-25 season with a final record of 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, with some players performing better than others. Let’s take a look at Jaden Schwartz’s performance this past season.

Schwartz’s 2024-25 Season with Seattle

The 2024-25 season was Schwartz’s 14th playing in the NHL. He played 81 games, missing just one on April 2 due to an undisclosed injury. This was the most games he has played for the Kraken since joining the team in 2021. He recorded a total of 49 points via 26 goals and 23 assists, the most points he has recorded with Seattle so far. Amongst those 26 goals were six game-winning goals and six power-play goals. He earned a negative plus/minus with a minus-6. He averaged a total of 17:53 on the ice and recorded the most shots in his career, 194.

Schwartz recorded his first goal and assist four games into the season, on Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. He recorded the secondary assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal in the first period and then kicked off a run of four unanswered goals by the Kraken in the third period. He recorded an assist in each of the following two games. He went on a three-game point drought, but then kicked it back into gear on Oct. 29, recording three points via one goal and two assists.

November was a slower month for Schwartz, scoring three goals and recording four assists. Out of the 14 games the Kraken played, he went scoreless in eight of them. In December, he put up an impressive ten points of his total for the season. In their last game of the month, Schwartz recorded another three-point game with one goal and two assists.

In January, Seattle played 15 games, and on Jan. 18, Schwartz recorded a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings. He scored three of the four goals to give the Kraken the win over the Kings and record his fifth career hat trick.

February was slow, with Schwartz only recording two points, but he picked up the pace in March, where he recorded eight points in 15 games. He had two multipoint games, including one on March 27, where he scored two goals. As the season dwindled, Schwartz scored three goals to close out his point total in the final six games in April.

Not only did Schwartz have a decent season, but he was also nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. This marks his second nomination for the award with the Kraken organization. As this award is given to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship and perseverance, this is a testament to who Schwartz is as a player on the ice and also to the person he is off the ice. Although he did not win, it is still a great honor for him to be nominated.

Schwartz’s Past Seasons with Seattle

Schwartz has played for the Kraken since their inception in 2021. He was signed by the team as a free agent on July 28, 2021, just seven days after their expansion draft. He joined Vince Dunn as the two made their way from St. Louis to Seattle.

In his first season with the Kraken, Schwartz did not have the start he wanted. He only played in 37 games, partially due to a hand injury he sustained early in the season. Due to this, he had to undergo surgery and was out from Dec. 29 until March 5. Despite missing a majority of the season, he still managed to record 23 points.

In the 2022-23 season, he played the majority of the season, playing 71 games and recording 40 points. He had his lowest plus/minus of his entire career with a minus-17, but still managed to put up an impressive offensive performance. In the 2023-24 season, he played 62 games and recorded 30 points. Despite scoring ten fewer points, he had a better plus/minus than the season prior with a minus-15. In all but two of his seasons with the Blues, he had a positive plus/minus. Due to this, his career plus/minus still sits at a positive with a plus-23.

Schwartz’s Future with Seattle

Schwartz is heading into the final year of his five-year contract. He is heading into his 15th season and will be turning 34 when the 2025-26 season comes to an end. It is hard to stomach, but one has to wonder whether or not this season could be Schwartz’s last in the league. Of course, he has the option to sign a one- or two-year contract with either Seattle or another team at the end of the upcoming season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Regardless of whether he will continue playing hockey after this season or not, the priority should be for Schwartz to give it his all, no matter what.

Schwartz’s Overall Grade

For the 2024-25 season, Schwartz receives a B+. He recorded the third-highest point total on the entire team for the season. He played on the top offensive line alongside Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko and proved he deserved his spot there.

Although he is getting older, Schwartz is continuing to prove that he is a strong player. He has been consistent for Seattle throughout his time with the franchise. Here’s to hoping he can continue on this hot streak in the upcoming season.