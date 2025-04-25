Senators’ Nick Cousins Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Ottawa Senators’ Nick Cousins has been fined $2,083.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s pre-game warm-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as announced by the NHL Department for Player Safety.

The NHL investigated an incident in which Cousins shot a puck at Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz during warmup ahead of Thursday’s Game 3.

Here’s what NHL is looking at from last night. “Friend of Bieksa” Nick Cousins shoots puck at Stolarz. NHL not crazy about pre-game stuff…also clamped down on funny Scheifele/Hofer standoff in Blues/Jets series pic.twitter.com/ZF08AZwdO4 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 25, 2025

Stolarz drew the Senators’ ire after a series of slashes against Ottawa forward Ridly Greig led to offsetting minors for both players in Game 2.

Cousins and Stolarz were teammates with the Florida Panthers last season. While Stolarz didn’t reference the incident in his postgame comments, he acknowledged pre-game discussions with the officials while addressing the media in his post-game availability.

This morning (April 25), Cousins was asked about the investigation and the incident itself, explaining that Senators’ head coach Travis Green spoke with him about it, but that it was a playful attempt to get his former teammate off of his game.