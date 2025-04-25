Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 4/25/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of their first round matchup at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (1M) at CANADIENS (WC2)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX

Washington leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (foot), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report:

Protas took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to return. It was the forward’s first time skating with the team since he sustained a skate cut to his foot during a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: None

Status report

Laine had a maintenance day and did not take part in the morning skate. He played 10:10 in Game 2 on Wednesday, including 3:08 on the power play, and did not play a shift in the third period. … Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said more players will be on the ice for the warmup than normal and lineup decisions will be made before the game. … Kapanen, a forward, could make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut if Laine does not play. … Pezzetta, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, were the last players off the ice at the morning skate.

Latest for THW: