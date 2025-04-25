Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 4/25/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of their first round matchup at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (1M) at CANADIENS (WC2)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MNMT, MAX
Washington leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (foot), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report:
Protas took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to return. It was the forward’s first time skating with the team since he sustained a skate cut to his foot during a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen
Injured: None
Status report
Laine had a maintenance day and did not take part in the morning skate. He played 10:10 in Game 2 on Wednesday, including 3:08 on the power play, and did not play a shift in the third period. … Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said more players will be on the ice for the warmup than normal and lineup decisions will be made before the game. … Kapanen, a forward, could make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut if Laine does not play. … Pezzetta, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, were the last players off the ice at the morning skate.
