Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Devils – 4/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of their first round playoff matchup at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2M) at DEVILS (3M)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven
William Carrier — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Mark Jankowski, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev
Injured: None
Status report:
The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in Game 2.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier
Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brett Pesce — Dougie Hamilton
Brian Dumoulin — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)
Status report
Siegenthaler, who hasn’t played since Feb. 4 because of a lower-body injury, is likely to return to the lineup. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said he is “optimistic,” and if the defenseman does play, it will “be in a reduced role with reduced minutes.” If he isn’t able to play, Cholowski, a defenseman, will play his second straight game. … Hughes and Dillon, each a defenseman, will each miss his second straight game.
