Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Devils – 4/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of their first round playoff matchup at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at DEVILS (3M)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Mark Jankowski, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev

Injured: None

Status report:

The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in Game 2.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier

Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brett Pesce — Dougie Hamilton

Brian Dumoulin — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)

Status report

Siegenthaler, who hasn’t played since Feb. 4 because of a lower-body injury, is likely to return to the lineup. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said he is “optimistic,” and if the defenseman does play, it will “be in a reduced role with reduced minutes.” If he isn’t able to play, Cholowski, a defenseman, will play his second straight game. … Hughes and Dillon, each a defenseman, will each miss his second straight game.

Latest for THW: