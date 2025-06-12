Senators Should Consider Trading for Martin Necas

With the Ottawa Senators’ offseason in full swing, there’s always time to daydream and question ways the team can improve for next season. While Ottawa’s future appears bright with new ownership and a playoff berth for the first time in eight seasons, the Senators should be looking to improve the roster by any means possible. One name that has come up in recent trade rumours is Colorado Avalanche winger Martin Necas. He could elevate Ottawa’s offensive output, and they probably wouldn’t have to break the bank to get him, either.

Here’s why the Senators should consider trading for the 26-year-old Czech.

Upside of Trading for Necas

Necas got off to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, registering 55 points in 49 games played. After he was ultimately shipped to the Avalanche in the first Mikko Rantanen trade of the season, it was clear he wasn’t as comfortable with the altitude adjustment as the Avalanche hoped for. Necas did register 28 points in 30 games with Colorado, but with his talent, it’s clear he was capable of filling the scoresheet at a higher clip. Part of the reason Necas lit the league on fire with Carolina this season was the fact he was the primary offensive contributor. This could very well be the case in Ottawa.

While Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle are Ottawa’s two best forwards, they’ve yet to put up elite point totals in their careers, and Necas gives the Senators the opportunity to add an offensive-minded winger who will put up plenty of points and raise the two offensive pillars’ production as well. A first line of Stützle, Tkachuk, and Necas looks scary on paper and would boost Ottawa’s scoring ability and depth simultaneously. While it’s likely Claude Giroux re-signs with the Senators this summer, the 37 year old may be past the point in his career where top-line minutes are realistic. Bringing Necas into the fold could slide Giroux into a bottom-six role, which would improve Ottawa’s depth scoring.

Necas’ Contract

Necas enters the 2025-26 season on the last year of a two-year deal worth $6.5 million per season. The Senators would inherit the final year of this deal before Necas enters unrestricted free agency. With his offensive output in Carolina, it’s clear Necas can thrive in a comfortable environment. Colorado seemed like a good fit on paper, but Necas struggled to follow Nathan MacKinnon’s lead in terms of pushing the pace of play for the Avalanche. Necas probably felt some of the pressure of being ‘Rantanen’s replacement’ after the trade went down, and who could blame him? Rantanen was beloved in Colorado, and it would be tough for anyone to step into his spot and not feel any nerves or pressure.

If Ottawa is able to bring him in, assure him of his offensive importance to the team’s success, and the fans get behind him and make him feel at home, taking a nearly $7 million one-year gamble would be well worth the risk. The Senators have the opportunity to show him the ropes in terms of how the franchise operates and how they value top players. They can then lock him up long-term if Necas thrives in the Nation’s Capital. For a one-year test run, the potential returns are well worth the risk.

Trade Package?

To acquire Necas, the Senators will likely have to part ways with one of their young, established forwards, and the prime candidate is Drake Batherson. He is 27, but Batherson appears to be hitting his prime as he enters his eighth season in the NHL. He recorded 26 goals and 68 points — both career highs — in 82 games with the Senators this season. With that kind of production, why would Ottawa move off him? The answer is potential. While Batherson had a great 2024-25 campaign, it’s unclear if he’ll ever be able to crack that 70-point mark, as he’s finished with 60-plus the past three seasons, and Ottawa could look to upgrade their top-six winger production. Necas put up 83 points this season, and it’s safe to assume he’ll be close to that number for years to come if he’s in the right environment.

Batherson and a mid-round pick could be enough for Colorado to engage in trade discussions. Batherson is entering the final year of a six-year, $4.975 million average annual value deal, very similar to the Necas contract Ottawa would inherit in a potential trade. This swap lines up almost perfectly from a contract standpoint.

While Ottawa’s front office has denied any possibility of moving Batherson, this move would allow both teams to shake up their forward group and take a one-year flyer on an established winger looking to cash in during the 2026 offseason. Colorado isn’t happy with their postseason performance, and Ottawa is looking to elevate themselves into contender status. This hypothetical deal could accomplish both teams’ quest for change and improvement.