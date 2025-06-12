Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/12/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Mattias Ekholm — Jake Walman
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Jeff Skinner and Stetcher will enter the lineup for the first time in the series; Skinner replaces Viktor Arvidsson, a forward, and Stetcher will come in for John Klingberg, a defenseman. … Stuart Skinner will make his fourth straight start in the Final after leaving in the third period of a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers will make no changes to their lineup.
