Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/12/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Mattias Ekholm — Jake Walman

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Jeff Skinner and Stetcher will enter the lineup for the first time in the series; Skinner replaces Viktor Arvidsson, a forward, and Stetcher will come in for John Klingberg, a defenseman. … Stuart Skinner will make his fourth straight start in the Final after leaving in the third period of a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers will make no changes to their lineup.

