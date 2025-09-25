Senators Waive 5 Players, Cut 12 More From Roster

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have shortened their training camp roster by 17 players via waivers and reassignments to junior and the Belleville Senators.

Among the 17 cuts, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault, Cameron Crotty, Garrett Pilon, and Hunter Shepard were placed on waivers on Sept. 25.

Forwards Tyler Boucher, Jake Chiasson, and Oskar Pettersson, defensemen Djibril Toure, Matthew Andonovski, Jorian Donovan, and Tomas Hamara, and goaltender Jackson Parsons have been assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League (AHL), and will report to their camp.

Four players were at the Senators’ training camps on professional tryouts and only had AHL deals, and they were also reassigned to Belleville. Those players were Jamieson Rees, Phillippe Daoust, Landon Hookey, and Keean Washkurak.

The Senators’ training camp has 31 players left in camp:

LW C RW B. Tkachuk T. Stutzle C. Giroux D. Perron D. Cozens D. Batherson R. Greig S. Pinto F. Zetterlund N. Cousins L. Eller M. Amadio O. Lycksell S. Halliday A. Kaliyev H. Hodgson J. Jenik Z. MacEwen

LD RD J. Sanderson A. Zub T. Chabot N. Jensen T. Kleven J. Spence D. Sebrango C. Yakemchuk N. Matinpalo L. Thomson