San Jose Sharks’ 50-Goal Scorer

As the summer rolls along and we get closer and closer to hockey, it’s time to look back to the history books. The San Jose Sharks have had multiple players come close to the 50-goal club, but only one player has hit that mark.

The 1991-92 season was the inaugural season for the Fins, and after 28 seasons, they have made 21 postseason appearances. It is quite impressive that they have been this successful as a franchise, despite only having one member in the 50-goal club.

Sharks’ Almost-50-Goal Club

Missing out on the club are three members who had 40 or more goals in a season. Two players tied as closest, are Patrick Marleau and Owen Nolan with 44 goals. Closely behind them was Joe Pavelski at 41 goals.

During the 2009-10 season, Marleau contributed 44 goals as well as 39 assists in 82 games. He had a great chance at cruising into the 50-goal club, as he scored 38 goals through 57 games. But, his last 25 games saw Marleau net a measly six goals. Keeping on his initial pace for the first 57 games, Marleau would have finished the season with 55 goals. Of course, he wasn’t able to do so and he finished just six goals shy.

Former San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau celebrates after scoring his 500th NHL goal. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Also at 44 goals, in the 1999-00 season, Nolan came up just short of the 50-goal club. In a nice even split, he scored 22 goals in even-strength play and the other 22 in a special team situation. He netted 18 goals with a man-advantage and four on the penalty kill. Nolan played in 78 games and recorded 11 multiple-goal games, including a hat trick that also featured three assists on Oct. 4, 1999.

Rounding out the near-50-goal club members is Joe Pavelski, who buried 41 pucks during the 2013-14 season. That season was also the only one in which Pavelski was selected to the All-Star game. He deserved it – before the All-Star break, Pavelski had 29 goals in 59 games, with five multiple-goal games. He would finish the season with 12 goals in the final 23 games, which helped the Sharks have their fourth 50-win season, and first since 2009-10.

Sharks’ 50-Goal Club

Jonathan Cheechoo: One-Time Member



The only member of the Sharks’ 50-goal club is none other than Jonathan Cheechoo. During the 2005-06 season, Cheechoo lit the lamp 56 times and led the NHL in goals. With that, he became the first and, to date, only Shark to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for most goals in a season. He surpassed Jaromir Jagr who had 54 goals and was also the leading member of the Rangers 50-goal club. Let’s dive a bit deeper into Cheechoo’s record-breaking season.

The 2005-06 season was the final year of Cheechoo’s rookie contract, which may have helped with his offensive explosion. After the season was over, and he was awarded the “Rocket” Richard Trophy, he was re-signed for the next five years for $15 million.

In addition, Joe Thornton was traded to the Sharks from the Boston Bruins for Marco Strum, Wayne Primeau and Brad Stuart. That was another big help for Cheechoo, as Thornton would play 58 games for the Sharks and dish out 72 assists.

Picture hanging in the media room at SAP Center. Joe Thornton and then-linemate Jonathan Cheechoo and their 2005-06 NHL hardware pic.twitter.com/peaNG62Rwf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 4, 2019

When Cheechoo scored, it didn’t just rain, it poured. He let the hats fly on five different occasions, which is the most in one season for a Sharks player. All in all, he had 13 games with multiple goals in what was a truly remarkable season. After that breakout season, Cheechoo would go onto score 37 goals the next season, and then retire from the NHL following the 2009-10 campaign.