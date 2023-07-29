4 Sharks Prospects Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts in 2023-24

When the San Jose Sharks open the 2023-24 season, most of the focus will be on the team’s young players. A bevy of young players and prospects will be looking to make their impact and prove they belong on the NHL roster while setting themselves up for future success in San Jose. And while some will be ready for the biggest stage on opening night, others will take longer to reach the parent club. However, these players still deserve a chance to showcase their skills during a season that will be far more about process than results. Here are four Sharks prospects who might not make the opening night roster, but could play their first NHL game at some point during the year.

Ozzy Wiesblatt

The 31st-overall pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, forward Ozzy Wiesblatt is capable of injecting life into a Sharks offense that finished in the bottom third of the NHL in scoring in 2022-23. He is a high-energy, aggressive winger who has demonstrated skill in both shooting and passing to overcome his relative lack of size and strength, and can lead offensive rushes to create chances for both himself and his teammates. He has also proven to be a capable defensive forward, using his aggressive mentality to be active on forechecking opportunities.

Now that three years have passed since Wiesblatt was drafted and he still hasn’t played in the NHL, it’s clear that he needed time to develop further. He has only played in 51 American Hockey League (AHL) games thus far, meaning he can probably afford further time in the minors, but may very well earn a call-up at some point in the season if he continues to improve.

Filip Bystedt

Another first-round Sharks forward, Filip Bystedt was selected 27th overall in 2022. As a 6-foot-4 playmaking center, Bystedt is an elite passer, particularly in transition. He also uses his size to his advantage on defense in order to win puck battles, an area in which the Sharks struggled far too often last season.

Filip Bystedt, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Sweden native remained in his home country after being drafted in order to continue playing for Linkoping HC, but signed his first NHL contract in mid-June. He will likely need some time in the AHL to adjust to hockey in North America, but could see some NHL action towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The Sharks have chosen this course of action for the purposes of contract management with other top prospects, and it might be the perfect way to take a brief examination of Bystedt’s fit at the highest level.

Shakir Mukhamadullin

Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin was one of the most important return pieces in the trade that sent Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils. Given that he will turn 22 in January, the upcoming season is crucial to the trajectory of his NHL career. A high-IQ blueliner and fluid skater who stands at 6-foot-4, Mukhamadullin is a central part of the San Jose front office’s effort to make the franchise’s defense pipeline bigger and smarter. He is gradually improving his puck-moving and shooting abilities as well, and has the potential to eventually become a top-four defenseman for San Jose.

Mukhamadullin made his debut with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL in March and registered 10 points in just 12 games. He deserves more time in the AHL to round out his game, but could easily be in the NHL before long if he continues to make progress and maintains the production he demonstrated in his brief time in North America thus far.

Will Smith

Of the players on this list, forward Will Smith is the least likely to play in the NHL next season, but it’s not entirely out of the question. The dynamic, highly skilled forward got better in every season he played with the USA Hockey developmental program, and his abilities fit very well with what the Sharks need in their lineup. However, he is committed to play for Boston College and appears set to honor that commitment for at least one year and possibly more.

Will Smith, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But plans can change quickly. If Smith is particularly dominant in the NCAA ranks as a freshman and feels ready to make the jump to the pros, he could sign a contract with San Jose and join the big club immediately to play a few games at the end of the season. Plenty of players, including 2021 first-overall pick Owen Power, have taken this approach. Such a move would benefit the Sharks as well, as they could get their first look at Smith on their roster while controlling his contract in a manner similar to Bystedt’s. Seeing the franchise’s highest draft pick in 25 years reach the NHL so quickly would give Sharks fans plenty to be excited about for the future.

Wiesblatt, Bystedt, Mukhamadullin and Smith represent part of an exciting future for San Jose Sharks hockey. If any or all of them actually play for the Sharks next season, that future will become more tangible than it has ever been before.