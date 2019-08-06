ST. LOUIS — Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration.

Edmundson was one of four St. Louis restricted free agents to file for player-elected salary arbitration this summer after helping the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford agreed to multiyear deals before their arbitration hearings.

Joel Edmundson (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

General manager Doug Armstrong on Tuesday called Edmundson an important part of the Blues’ defensive unit and said they’re looking forward to another successful season.

The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues’ Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.

