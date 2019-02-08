Brayden Shenn scored with 58.2 seconds left in overtime and rookie Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as the St. Louis Blues won their fourth straight game, 1-0 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Schenn skated in from the left wing boards and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for the win.

Vasilevskiy, who dropped to 9-1-0 this season following a loss, stopped 38 shots. The Lightning were coming off a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday night to Vegas. Tampa Bay has lost consecutive games just twice this season.

After Colton Parayko hit the post, Vasilevskiy stopped Schenn’s in-close rebound while on his stomach with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first.

Binnington got a piece of Nikita Kucherov’s shot off a faceoff midway through the second that also hit the crossbar. He also had an in-close save on Victor Hedman during a 2-on-1 early into overtime.

Tampa Bay’s No. 2 ranked short-handed unit kept St. Louis off the scoreboard and had a quality scoring on each of three consecutive penalty kills in the second.

The Blues outshot Tampa Bay 15-8 during the opening period, and 32-19 through two.

St. Louis has outshot its opponent in 18 straight games, which is three away from the team record set during the 2001-02 season.

Tampa Bay’s top-ranked power play went 0 for 2.

NOTES: Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos was held off the scoresheet on his 29th birthday. … Blues C Ryan O’Riley had an eight-game point streak (four goals, 11 points) end on his 28th birthday. … St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson sat out with an upper-body injury. … Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan was scratched for the second straight game and fourth time in five games.

UP NEXT

Blues: Start a home-and-home Saturday with Nashville in St. Louis. The teams then play Sunday in Nashville.

Lightning: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press