StormWatch: 3 Storylines Going into 2024 Hurricanes Training Camp

Good news hockey fans: hockey is officially back. Well, it’s just training camp but for most, it’s the official kickoff to the 2024-25 season. While today will be filled with mainly meetings and getting the players back together, we know we aren’t too far away from preseason and regular-season hockey. The Carolina Hurricanes will meet at the Lenovo Center for team meetings after doing some testing in the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 18. After that, the real on-ice stuff begins on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Lenovo to start the first day of many practices. Coming into camp, the Hurricanes will have 46 players split between two 23-man groups (C1 & C2) which has been the norm for the last few seasons.

Once the Hurricanes’ on-ice practices begin, what are the main storylines? Some positions could see battles between the C1 and C2 roster players to make the main roster going into opening night. Also, there are three professional tryout (PTO) players who could make the organization in some way. Furthermore, who can surprise the coaches and leapfrog their way over some players who some consider higher on the depth chart? Let’s dive into the three storylines for the start of the Hurricanes training camp.

1. Battle for the Top 6

The departure of Teuvo Teräväinen back to the Chicago Blackhawks leaves a spot in the top six open for someone to claim. As it stands right now unless a high-end prospect such as Bradly Nadeau or Jackson Blake makes a serious push to make the opening-night roster, the Hurricanes are short on the left side of the ice. While some think Andrei Svechnikov could slot into the second-line left-wing spot, he is more than likely going to start the season on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. That being said, there will be no surprise if someone like Jack Roslovic is being looked at there. He had former top-six minutes with the Winnipeg Jets and the Columbus Blue Jackets before being traded to the New York Rangers last season.

Roslovic has some underrated speed and has shown flashes of scoring at a decent rate. Jarvis, during his contract extension press conference, said that he was impressed by his [Roslovic’s] speed as he was zipping around the ice. His best season scoring goals was when he tallied 22 for the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. However, his primary game is setting up goals, and being paired with someone like Martin Necas on the opposite wing could be an underrated combo for the Canes. While he did have 22 assists last season, he is not far removed from having 33 back in the 2022-23 season in his last full season with Columbus. If he can connect with Necas and they use their combined speed on the wings, there could be a case to have Roslovic there if the team isn’t fully confident in the younger players to play top-six minutes.

If that is the case, there is a possibility someone like Blake could side into the top nine and be the third-line right-winger with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal. This is a training camp where decisions in one spot will affect other decisions; it’s a season of transition for the Hurricanes with the roster turnover and so many younger players looking to force their way onto the main squad.

2. The Kids are Alright

Unlike what The Offspring says in their song The Kids Aren’t Alright, the Hurricanes’ high-end prospects are more than alright. They’re more than alright, they are downright “scary good.” After going 2-1 in the Rookie Showcase in Nashville with back-to-back seven-goal games, it’s safe to say the prospects are coming into camp on fire. Noel Gunler was the biggest surprise coming out of the Showcase, having five points in the three games with a goal and four assists in the effort. He was one of my under-the-radar prospects to watch at the Showcase and he clearly showed why he is ready to take a huge step for the 2024-25 season whether it’s with Chicago with the Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) or the Hurricanes. Another player who showed out was Gleb Trikozov who had three goals in game two alone and finished the Showcase tied for the team in points (five) with Gunler.

Trikozov was the talk of the Hurricanes’ rookie development camp back in July where everyone was surprised by how well he developed back in Russia last season. During the Rookie Showcase, he more than made his presence felt. He is definitely one of the dark horses who will fight for a spot on the opening-night roster. While it might be easier said than done with Nadeau, Blake, and Felix Unger-Sörum seemingly higher on the depth chart rankings, don’t count Trikozov out.

Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Nadeau had a quieter Showcase compared to Gunler and Trikozov, he was very noticeable and got on the scoresheet. He is still far and away the most-likely prospect to make the opening-night roster if the coaching staff feels he is ready to go. Nadeau has an NHL-plus shot and can make an impact right away. His best place to be slotted in the lineup is with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Necas on the second line. The raw power he can create off his shot is downright terrifying. Do not be surprised if we see a line combination of Nadeau – Kotkaniemi – Necas at certain points this preseason even if the former is on the C2 group to start the camp. That said, the prospects will be the talk of camp and the preseason with so much hype surrounding a handful of them.

3. 3 PTOs at Camp

The Hurricanes are coming into camp with only three PTO contacts on the books. They have invited Sam Gagner, Rocco Grimaldi, and Skyler Brind’Amour, all centers, to see what they can get from them. Ganger and Grimaldi are both right-shot centers while Brind’Amour is a left-shot.

Grimaldi played for the Wolves in the AHL last season and could more than likely be heading back since PTO guys can get an AHL deal or a two-way deal. He tallied 36 goals and 73 points in 72 games for the Wolves in 2023-24 and is someone they could use again if he does not make the Hurricanes roster. Grimaldi has made himself an instant fan favorite and Wolves fans would love to have him back.

Ganger played in 28 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season accumulating five goals and 10 points. Also, he did play in the AHL some for the Bakersfield Condors, tallying three goals and nine points in 15 games. Ganger is 35 years old and is someone who could start as a healthy scratch for depth or maybe in the AHL as well. However, there is a chance of him going elsewhere if the Canes do not keep him. While he is a right-shot center, it’s uncertain how he would be used compared to Roslovic, who is also a right-shot and much younger. Even Grimaldi, who lit up the AHL last season for the then-independent Chicago team, is younger than Gagner.

The most intriguing player coming to camp on a PTO is head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s son Skyler. The younger Brind’Amour is coming to camp after joining the prospects at the Showcase. Initially, he was with the Charlotte Checkers on an AHL deal and was not an affiliated player with the Florida Panthers, the Checkers’ NHL parent club. According to Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey, it seems that both sides agreed to terminate his contract after signing a two-year deal last summer. The assumption is that he will get a deal with the Hurricanes, a two-way deal being most likely, and could be with the organization. While nothing is official yet, Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Androckitis could be onto something with this. Either way, it’s good to see Raleigh’s own and the son of team legend being within the organization. While he can’t wear no. 17 since his father’s number is retired, he will be coming into camp wearing 77 and be part of the C2 group.

While it is unclear how these three will do, there is a good chance two or all three stick with the organization in some way for the 2024-25 season. Does one of them have a chance to make the 23-man opening-night roster? Possibly. Anything can happen in hockey. Either way, it’s something to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks as we lead up to opening night on Oct. 11 at Lenovo Center versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Taking it to the Ice

The Hurricanes will hit the ice for their first on-ice practice on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Lenovo Center with C1 going at 9 a.m. Eastern followed by C2 at 11 a.m. Carolina announced that the first public practice will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C. with C2 going at 9 a.m. and C1 at 11. While it is only training camp, hockey is officially back as we are 20 days from the NHL season starting and only 23 days from Canes’ opening night. Before we know it, the regular season will be here and the 82-game journey to the 2025 NHL playoffs begin. Are you ready, Caniacs?