Maple Leafs & Blue Jackets Could Be Trade Partners This Preseason

According to a report from TSN’s hockey insider Chris Johnston, it appears that after signing James van Reismdyk, the Columbus Blue Jackets are still in the market for an NHL-caliber forward. After the tragic loss of Johnny (and Matthew) Gaudreau, the organization has a very large hole to fill, both on and off the ice.

Why it Works For Both Clubs

Adding a veteran like van Reismdyk was an incredibly smart move by Blue Jackets GM Don Waddle. Now, the search continues for another forward who can contribute at the NHL level. Waddle should look no further than the Toronto Maple Leafs. After bringing in Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz on professional tryouts (PTO) and signing Nicholas Robertson to a one-year deal, they have a logjam at the forward position. On top of that, they also have players like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten who could push for a spot and potentially make the team out of camp.

This would mean that not only do the Maple Leafs need to clear cap space if they want to sign the players they secured on a PTO, but they will also have too many forwards and too little cap space. This is where Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf come into the conversation. Both have higher cap hits but are productive bottom forwards. The only caveat is that both Kampf and Jarnkrok carry a modified no trade clause, which includes 10 teams. This could mean that the Blue Jackets are on the list, in which case they would need to agree to waive the no-trade clauses to play for Columbus.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, since only the teams and the agents of the players are supposed to know that information, the hope would be that Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving should be calling Waddle and asking what he is willing to part with to acquire one of Jarnkrok or Kampf.

What Could the Trade Look Like?

Typically, preseason trades are not huge. It tends to be a team that needs to clear cap trading a player to a team that agrees to take on the player for a small price, like a draft pick. In this case, it likely wouldn’t be any difference. The Maple Leafs need to clear cap space, and the Blue Jackets want forwards to help their NHL team reach another level.

Mock Trade 1: Columbus Gets Kampf

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive: 2025 Fourth Round Pick

Columbus Blue Jackets Receive: David Kampf

Mock Trade 2: Columbus Gets Jarnkrok

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive: 2025 Fourth Round Pick

Columbus Blue Jackets Receive: Calle Jarnkrok

Mock Trade 3: Columbus Gets Both

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive: 2025 Fourth Round Pick & 2026 Fourth Round Pick

Columbus Blue Jackets Receive: Calle Jarnkrok & David Kampf

The Maple Leafs aren’t really in the driver’s seat with any of these trades that they need to make at the end of training camp. They will need to clear cap space, and if Columbus is willing to help with that, then they need to settle for a bit less.

In any three of these trades, the Blue Jackets aren’t giving up anything more than a fourth round pick in either of the first two mock trades 2025, or in the case of mock trade three, then they would likely need to give up two draft picks. With the Maple Leafs not having any fourth-round picks in the next two NHL drafts, it only made sense that those would be their top target.

All in all, it makes sense for both clubs to become trade partners, especially given that the Maple Leafs have the logjam of forwards and the Blue Jackets will want to buy them cheap on the open market. It would be unlikely that Columbus acquired both Kampf and Jarnkrok, but it isn’t impossible given their need for forwards. They may only settle for one and then look at the available free agents who are left, like Kyle Okposo, Cal Clutterbuck or Phil Kessel, as potential signings.