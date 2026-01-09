Switzerland Announces 2026 Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Roster

Switzerland has announced its roster for the women’s ice hockey tournament in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Their roster is bolstered by a talented crew of professional players from Swiss leagues and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), as well as a few from the collegiate level.

Related: Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Tournament

The Swiss women’s roster is as follows:

Forwards:

Leoni Balzer, HC Davos (SWHL)

Rahel Enzler, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Naemi Herzig, College of the Holy Cross (NCAA)

Sinja Leemann, SC Bern Frauen (SWHL)

Lena-Marie Lutz, HC Ambri-Piotta (SWHL)

Alina Marti, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Alina Muller, Boston Fleet (PWHL)

Alina Müller, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Kaleigh Quennec, SC Bern Frauen (SWHL)

Noemi Rhyner, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Vanessa Schaefer, University of British Columbia (USports)

Lara Stalder, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Ivana Wey, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Laura Zimmermann, St. Cloud State University (NCAA)

Defenders

Alessia Baechler, Northeastern University (NCAA)

Annic Buchi, EVZ Women’s Team (SWHL)

Lara Christen, SC Bern Frauen (SWHL)

Laure Meriguet, Geneve Servette (U18-Elit)

Shannon Sigrist, ZSC Lions Frauen (SWHL)

Nicole Vallario, New York Sirens (PWHL)

Stefanie Wetli, SC Bern Frauen (SWHL)

Goaltenders

Andrea Brandli, Frolunda HC (SDHL)

Saskia Maurer, SC Bern Frauen (SWHL)

Monja Wagner, Union College (NCAA)

The women’s hockey tournament will consist of two groups. Switzerland will be in Group A alongside Czechia, the United States, Finland, and Canada. They begin their play on Feb. 6 against Czechia, before continuing to play the other members of Group A.

Should they advance to quarterfinals, they will play on either Feb. 13 or 14, with semifinals on the 16th. Medal games take place on Feb. 19.