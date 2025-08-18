Tage Thompson Is the Star the Sabres Waited For

Buffalo Sabres fans have been through a lot. Lean years. False starts. Heartbreak after heartbreak. But something’s changed—not just on the stat sheet, but in the way people talk about the team. That shift? It starts with Tage Thompson.

Thompson isn’t just scoring goals—though he’s doing plenty of that. He’s become the heartbeat of the Sabres, the kind of player who makes fans believe again. Not in hype or rebuild promises. It’s something real to believe in. Buffalo’s waited a long time for a player like this. Now, after seven seasons, the Sabres finally have one.

Thompson Moved from Project to Sabres’ Franchise Player

In 2018, when Thompson arrived in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, the reaction was – let’s say, mixed. He had size and skill, sure. But he bounced between the big club and the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Rochester Americans, and it was hard to tell if he’d ever put it all together.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

But he stuck with it. Then came 2021–22. Thompson exploded for 38 goals and looked every bit the breakout star Buffalo had been waiting for. He wasn’t just filling space anymore—he was driving play, dictating pace, and finishing like a top-line scorer. When the Sabres signed him long-term that summer, it wasn’t just a smart deal; it was a statement: Thompson is the future.

Last Season, Everything Clicked for Thompson

In 2024–25, Thompson took another step—and then some. He scored 44 goals and 28 assists in 76 games, finishing second in the NHL in goals. More than that, he delivered in big moments. Tie games in the third? Power plays with the season on the line? That’s when he showed up. His one-timer became a thing of legend at KeyBank Center—fans knew when it was coming, and somehow, goalies still couldn’t stop it.

Then came the World Championship. In overtime of the gold medal game, Thompson ripped home the winner for Team USA—the country’s first gold since 1933. A moment like that doesn’t just boost a player’s résumé. It tells the hockey world he belongs on the biggest stage. For Sabres fans watching from home, it only confirmed what they already knew: this guy is the real deal.

Thompson Is a Player Who Feels Like Buffalo

There’s more to Thompson’s story than goals and highlights. What’s made him so respected in Buffalo is who he is off the ice—and how he carries himself through the highs and lows. He’s an emerging star, but he’s also human.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

When his wife, Rachel, faced a cancer diagnosis, it reminded everyone that life is bigger than hockey. Thompson never made it about himself. He just kept showing up—not because he had to, but because that’s who he is. Buffalo is a blue-collar city that rallies behind people who keep pushing, even when it’s tough.

The Sabres Face a Crucial Season Ahead

Heading into 2025–26, there seems to be a different energy around the Sabres. They’ve come so close recently, but never opened the playoff door. This season isn’t just about progress. It’s about results. The playoff drought is hanging over everything, but the belief—this time—feels earned.

And Thompson? He’s right in the middle of it. No longer just the rising star—now the leader, the tone-setter, the one the locker room leans on when it counts. He’s 27, in his prime, and carrying the weight of a franchise, not with flash or noise, but with steady, consistent play. That’s exactly what this city respects most.

The Sabres Are a Fanbase That Goes All In

What makes Thompson’s journey so special is how personal it feels. Sabres fans didn’t just hear about his development—they lived it. They saw him stumble, persevere, and rise. That kind of growth hits different when you’ve been there the whole way.

Can Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Jiri Kulich lead the Sabres to the postseason?

(The Hockey Writers)

Ask around and you’ll hear the same thing: he plays the right way. With fire. With humility. With purpose. Kids wear his jersey to school. Older fans talk about his hockey IQ. He bridges generations—the rare player who connects with everyone.

Can This Be the Season That’s More Than Hype, That’s the Real Deal?

There’s still work to do. No banners are hanging yet. But for the first time in a long time, there’s fundamental belief in Buffalo. Not because someone declared “the rebuild is over,” but because the evidence is on the ice.

Thompson is the face of that belief. Not just a great player, but an excellent fit for this city—in the way he plays, the way he leads, and the way he never stops pushing. Buffalo didn’t just get a star. He’s for those who understand what it means to fight for every inch. And now, with the Sabres on the cusp of something bigger, he’s ready to carry the weight—just like he always has.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]