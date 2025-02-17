3 Takeaways From Team USA’s 2-1 Loss to Sweden

The United States got a goal from Chris Kreider 35 seconds into the game but could do no more in falling to Sweden 2-1 in the final round-robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt scored, and Samuel Ersson, who had been a healthy scratch for the tournament’s first two games, made 32 saves for Sweden.

Kreids in his first minute of the #4Nations Face-Off 😤 pic.twitter.com/SSpXJjjKmj — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 18, 2025

Even in a meaningless game, there are still takeaways from Team USA’s defeat.

Injuries a Concern

We were already aware that Matthew Tkachuk would not play in the game against Sweden. The forward, who did not play the final 12:36 of the third period in an emotional 3-1 victory against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday (Feb 15), did not take part in the morning skate at Agganis Arena on Monday. His absence was expected, and with Canada advancing to the Final on Thursday (Feb. 20), this was a necessary precaution in a meaningless game.

However, another injury was revealed just before the puck dropped when it was announced that Auston Matthews would not play due to an upper-body injury. Matthews has been among the most-often-used American skaters, logging 19:52 and 20:39 of ice time in the first two contests. However, he has been quiet on the scoresheet in the first two games, registering only one assist.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The U.S. played without Matthews, Tkachuk, and Charlie McAvoy and was replaced by Chris Kreider and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson in the lineup. Team USA also had Brady Tkachuk heading to the locker room after going hard into the net in the first period, but returned later in the period. However, after skating the abbreviated shift, he did not return to the game but was held out for “precautionary” reasons.

Adding to that concern is the recent report that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital Monday night—no word yet on why he’s there.

This is a concerning situation and will need to be monitored over the next couple of days, especially since Matthews has missed 15 games across two different stints this season due to an upper-body injury.

Team USA Played With Good Pace

Despite the game’s outcome, the United States played the entire game with a great deal of pace and energy, in spite of playing most of the game with only 10 forwards. In fact, they were somewhat unlucky in this contest, as at least five shots clanged off the post.

Alternate captain Jack Eichel personally accounted for two of those shots that drew iron and was incredibly aggressive throughout Monday’s game. He recorded a pair of shots on goal while also assisting on Kreider’s first-period goal.

Credit must also be given to Sweden goaltender Ersson, who turned aside 31 shots. Still, the Americans couldn’t seem to break through against the Swedes.

Zach Werenski Stepping Up

Those who follow the Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of the talent Zach Werenski has displayed over recent years. He currently has 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) and only trails Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar for the league lead in points among defensemen.

Now, the hockey world is seeing him thrive on a big stage. Werenski tallied an assist on Kreider’s first-period goal and tied Canada’s Sidney Crosby for the tournament lead in points with five assists in three games. He matched Derian Hatcher for the second-most points by a defenseman in a single NHL international tournament. While playing for the United States, Hatcher recorded three goals and two assists in six games during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

In making the case to be considered for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, it seems only fitting to see Werenski playing at a high level against the world’s best players, considering the season he’s had.

The highly anticipated rematch will take place Thursday (Feb. 18), as the United States attempts to end Canada’s dominance in international events. Canada has won the last three best-on-best international hockey tournaments, dating back to the 2016 World Cup, 2014 Olympics, and 2010 Olympics. USA’s last best-on-best triumph came at the 1996 World Cup.