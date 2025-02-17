3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 4-1 Win Over Attack

The Windsor Spitfires showed on Monday that they can play any style of game. As the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season gets ready for the stretch run and playoffs, a defensive win over a rebuilding conference rival made a statement that the club can adapt when needed.

Since the start of the season, the Western Conference’s second-seeded Spitfires have been near the top of the OHL in goals scored. Coming into Monday’s game against the ninth-seeded Owen Sound Attack, they were third in the league with 232 goals through 53 games (4.38 per game). However, you’re not always going to score in bunches down the stretch or in the playoffs. It’s a lesson that every offensive team should learn at some point. Fortunately for the Spitfires, they don’t seem to mind, as long as they can get the points. That was the case on Monday. Here are three takeaways from a busy afternoon.

Spitfires Calm in Defensive Battles

While the Spitfires are battling for the top spot in the West Division and Western Conference, the Attack are rebuilding and aiming for a playoff spot. In their previous three meetings, the Spitfires were undefeated. However, strong defence and goaltending can change anything.

As the clubs celebrated Family Day in Ontario, Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) took the Attack goal, countered by Joey Costanzo for the home side. It became a classic defensive battle. While Spitfires’ rookie J.C. Lemieux scored early for the 1-0 lead, the defence and goaltenders stole the show. It took until midway through the second for veteran Noah Morneau to make it 2-0. Before the period ended, Alex Leonard found a way to cut the lead to 2-1. The third period saw stingy defence and strong goaltending until Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree scored with four minutes left for a 3-1 lead. Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) added an empty netter to cap a 4-1 win. Costanzo made 25 saves while George made 35 saves in the loss.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Defensive battles can emphasize the value of goals. You can’t take anything for granted. Walters said they had to stay calm because they knew George is that good.

“I told them this guy has the ability to win a game on his own,” he said. “He almost did but we got there and just kept getting guys and traffic to the net … We’ve talked about winning different ways. We liked a lot of the things we did tonight. Sometimes you’re going to run into a hot goalie. Everything just stayed calm and our guys are like ‘we’ll get one, just keep with the process.’ We did that.”

The Windsor #Spitfires found a way, taking a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre on Monday. #GoKingsGo prospect Carter George had made 35 saves despite the loss. #OHL pic.twitter.com/HpU9G74dLb — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) February 18, 2025

The Spitfires remain 16 points ahead of the Saginaw Spirit for first in the West Division. They each have 14 games left.

Costanzo Continues to Build Confidence

One of the most important pieces to the Spitfires seems to have returned to form. Last season, Costanzo had a frustrating 5.05 goals-against average (GAA) and a .855 save percentage (SV%) in 39 appearances. It was far from his 3.03 GAA and .901 SV% in 2022-23. In the first half this season, he bounced back and was consistently near the top of every goaltending category. However, he hit a speed bump in early 2025. From Dec. 31 until Jan. 11, he had four-of-five games with a GAA over five. From Dec. 31 until Feb. 2, he had nine-out-of-10 games with a SV% under .900. That wasn’t the Costanzo everyone had gotten used to. However, it’s turning around.

The 19-year-old came into Monday’s contest allowing just eight goals on his last 80 shots in four appearances including a 30-save performance (three goals) against the Spirit on Friday. He delivered again on Monday.

Costanzo made seven first-period saves, bringing a calm to his team, and then allowed just one goal over the final 40 minutes. He made 25 saves for his 29th win of the season, second in the OHL behind Kitchener Rangers’ veteran Jackson Parsons. After the game, Walters said the veteran was cool and calm when they needed him most.

“We didn’t give up much and, when we did, Joey looked so comfortable and calm,” he said. “It was a great feeling for our guys…”

Costanzo has talked about how much work he has put in on and off the ice. He’s grown into the goaltender he knows he can be. Backup goaltender Carter Froggett has settled in nicely, but if the club is going to get far in the playoffs, this is the Costanzo they need game-in and game-out.

Spitfires Still Remember Renaud

Feb. 18, 2008 will forever live in the hearts of Windsor and Essex County. That morning, the Spitfires were getting ready for a Family Day event at the old Windsor Arena when they got the unthinkable news. Captain Mickey Renaud, a 19-year-old Calgary Flames’ prospect, was at home in Tecumseh when he suddenly collapsed. Despite all efforts, the young man passed away shortly after.

Doctors determined that he had Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, an undetected heart condition involving the thickening of the heart walls, creating difficult blood flow. Since then, the club has paid tribute to Renaud including retiring his No. 18, naming a street outside the WFCU Centre after him, creating an OHL award for a league captain, and much more. They also played every season on Feb. 18.

Last season, in-rink tributes, including Renaud’s parents joining pre-game ceremonies, were lessened. There are no more on-ice tributes, including removing the “18” painted behind each net. It was also the last game on Feb. 18. With few people left from the original organization, the Spitfires and the Renaud family worked together to determine when it was best to move on.

On Monday, a day before the traditional date, the Spitfires celebrated Family Day by having the players join their billets on the ice with bouquets of flowers. They also paid a smaller tribute to Renaud on the jumbotron where the words “Forever 18” scrolled. It was emotional and, given how much family has meant to the Spitfires now and in the past, it’s an appropriate way to move on without forgetting.

Prior to Monday's game, the Windsor #Spitfires honoured their billet families in a Family Day ceremony while paying tribute to fallen captain Mickey Renaud (Feb. 18, 2008). #OHL #ourcaptainforever pic.twitter.com/bNRIvUqToB — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) February 18, 2025

Renaud’s memory will remain forever. There are reminders throughout the arena including an “18” on player helmets. The club has done an outstanding job navigating tough waters and Monday showed that the past can connect with the future.