3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ Dominant Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Sabres blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, to open their preseason dominantly at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, yesterday.

The Sabres took on a physical approach to the game with timely forechecks and shoulder checks that stifled chances from the Blue Jackets and created scoring opportunities at the other end, which they didn’t fail to capitalize on. Meanwhile, late offseason pickup Alexandar Georgiev anchored the crease with a perfect save percentage, denying 16 shots from the Blue Jackets.

After getting outshot in the first frame, the Sabres responded with constant offensive pressure in the succeeding periods, eventually firing 35 shots to end the game while the Blue Jackets finished with only 22, a stark contrast in a night where the Sabres’ offense couldn’t be contained.

Buffalo Gets Physical on the Boards

The Sabres kept the Blue Jackets at bay through their physical play. This was evident as Buffalo tallied 38 hits for the night, while Columbus only finished with 31. Besides the body checks, which took a toll on the Blue Jackets, one of the reasons they struggled to launch shots was because of constant traffic from the Sabres’ blue line. Because of this, the Sabres finished the game with 12 blocks compared to Columbus’s six.

At the other end, Buffalo’s forecheck and physicality opened scoring chances for the Sabres, which they took advantage of. Number nine pick Radim Mrtka gained possession of the puck after Buffalo forced it out of a forecheck battle. He slung it across the ice to his partner Bowen Byram, who sniped a shot that found the back of the net to open the scoring and give the Sabres a lead in the second period, 1-0.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

In the third period, Jiri Kulich earned a breakout opportunity off of a well-timed check, which he passed to the rushing Jack Quinn to bury the Sabres’ third goal of the night, extending their lead to 3-0.

In the dying seconds, Anton Wahlberg delivered a crushing shoulder check before nailing a pass to the striding Konsta Helenius, who scored the Sabres’ last goal, cruising to a 4-0 shutout.

Georgiev Shuts Out the Blue Jackets

The Bulgarian goaltender, originally brought to impose “internal competition,” proved why he could be looking at a bigger role this season. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen being injured for the time being, the crease is up for grabs, and what better way to make an introduction than to shut out the opposing team on your debut, which is what Georgiev did.

The Blue Jackets fired from all cylinders, all of which were denied by the 29-year-old. Max McCue, who tallied three shots on goal this game, was thwarted by Georgiev in all of his attempts. He first flicked a wrist shot in the opening minutes, but was stopped by Georgiev.

Then, on a one-on-one opportunity, Georgiev nabbed his shot to regain possession. On his third try, Georgiev denied his shot. Despite the constant pressure, the Blue Jackets came out scoreless, which is not to be said for the persistent Sabres.

Persistence Pays Off

The Sabres recovered from being outshot in the first period. After building up what seemed to be a burgeoning onslaught, the dam finally burst for the Sabres. Beck Malenstyn rifled a shot, but it was blocked. Michael Kesselring snatched the rebound and weaved it to Owen Power, who shot the puck, which Malenstyn caught and dumped it to widen the lead to 2-0.

What’s Next?