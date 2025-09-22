3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 4-0 Shutout Loss to Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets were shut out in their second preseason game on Monday night by the Buffalo Sabres, and are now halfway through their four-game, four-day stretch to begin the preseason. The Blue Jackets didn’t generate much offense throughout the lineup, finishing with just 22 shots on goal.

In the return of former Blue Jacket Justin Danforth to Nationwide Arena, Bowen Byram and Beck Malenstyn both scored in the second period, while Jack Quinn and Konsta Helenius added goals late in the third to seal the 4-0 win for the visitors. Alexandar Georgiev played the first 40 minutes and stopped all 16 shots he faced before Devon Levi entered for the third. Levi turned aside all six shots he faced to complete the combined shutout.

Related: Blue Jackets Shutout by Sabres 4-0 in Second Preseason Game

Here are my three takeaways from the loss.

Solid First Period, No Reward

The Blue Jackets opened the game well in both zones, outshooting the Sabres 8-4 in the first period and generating some quality chances. Through the first period, I was impressed with the third and fourth lines, both of which played with great energy. Most of the players on those lines will likely be in Cleveland to start the season, but they were flying around the offensive zone and creating pressure. Standout players hard on the forecheck were Owen Griffin, Jack Williams, and James Malatesta.

Griffin, a 2025 fifth-round pick, was impressive to me on Monday as the fourth-line center. He played on the penalty kill and hustled up and down the ice. One area he struggled in was the faceoff circle, going 0-for-7 on draws, but he is still young and will have time to develop that part of his game when he heads back to junior soon. Either way, seeing energy out of the young prospects is always great and shows the organizational center depth.

Head coach Dean Evason liked the start but acknowledged the drop-off afterward, saying, “Really liked the first period. Did not get rewarded, but did a lot of good things. Corrected some stuff from the other night, getting pucks through, generating chances. After that, it fizzled. Did not like our game after the first, except our goalies. But we can take positives from the first.”

After the first, the offense fell off, and the Blue Jackets were out-forechecked the rest of the way. Very few pucks got through on net, and chances were minimal, as they were outshot 31-14 in the final 40 minutes.

Lundestrom Solid in Faceoff Circle

Free-agent signing Isac Lundestrom made his Blue Jackets debut, centering the second line between Zach Aston-Reese on his left and James Malatesta on the right. While he did not generate much offensively, he showed his strength in the faceoff circle, winning 12/16 draws (75%). That ability makes him a strong candidate for bottom-six minutes once the regular season begins, with a likely role on the penalty kill too.

Isac Lundestrom, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When asked about his focus heading into his first preseason game, Lundestrom said, “It is always tough to start off, but it is nice to finally get the first game going. Try to win battles, be strong on faceoffs, things like that. Just keep working.”

Evaluating his performance, he added, “No, I think I can do much better for sure. Like I said, first game, nice to get it out of the way.”

Goaltending Battle Front and Center

Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves split the game evenly as they continue their battle for the starting role. Merzlikins played until midway through the second, stopping 8/10 shots. Both goals against him came on plays where he was screened or caught in a tough spot, including one after his turnover kept the puck in the zone.

“We thought both guys were real good,” Evason said. “Elvis couldn’t do anything on the second one and didn’t see the first one. But he made some real good saves. He was real calm too in his half game. So happy with the start for both of them.”

The two goals Merzlikins gave up in the second period were tough ones with traffic in front. On the second, he tried to move the puck with a risky pass to Adam Fantilli along the wall, but Fantilli was immediately swarmed by two forecheckers. That turnover kept play alive in the Blue Jackets’ zone, and Buffalo quickly set up their offense. Owen Power sent a shot in from the blue line that redirected straight to Malenstyn, who buried it as Merzlikins was caught out of position.

Greaves entered midway through the second and faced more than twice the workload and stopped 23/24 shots. He looked sharp, showing off a quick glove, closing down gaps on shooters in tight, hugging the post when the Sabres swarmed, and using his athletic sprawl to smother rebounds. He tracked the puck well through traffic and denied plenty of looks from the outside. The only shot to beat him came from Helenius on an odd-man rush with less than a minute left in the game.

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After the game, Greaves spoke about the value of getting back into live action. “I think from my perspective, it’s really just being in those game situations. Seeing the traffic. Seeing the players develop the rushes and zone play, and even the breakouts and things like that. Just getting back in the flow of the game situations, I think is super important. It’s fun just to be back out there playing again, enjoying it.”

When asked about the competition with Merzlikins, he added, “For me, it is just day to day. My focus is to come in ready to do whatever I can to help the Blue Jackets win. Just making sure I am prepared.”

Related: Jet Greaves Deserves to Be the Blue Jackets’ Starting Goaltender

The battle for the net remains open, though Greaves may have gained a little edge with his strong showing on Monday. For now, both netminders have the staff’s confidence, and a close-to-even split to start the season remains a realistic possibility.

Not many NHL players will be in the lineup on Tuesday in Buffalo. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM EST.