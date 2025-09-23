Maple Leafs’ Preseason Games Matter More Than Fans Think

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their preseason with a 4–3 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the score really isn’t the story. If you only watch preseason hockey for results, you’ll miss what really matters. These games aren’t about the standings; they’re about what they reveal.

The rosters themselves told the first story. Toronto’s lineup in Ottawa was made up mostly of players without secure NHL jobs—the “Have-Nots.” That’s not a knock, just the reality. The “Haves,” those with roster spots already in hand, will mostly show up in home games.

That fact makes for an odd rhythm: two different teams wearing the same jersey, one a finished product and the other a group of hopefuls, grinders, and long shots. For fans, that can make the preseason feel uneven. But for the players, every shift has weight.

For the Maple Leafs, First Impressions That Stick

Preseason Game 1 revealed who was ready to seize the moment. Calle Järnkrok wasted no time reminding people he’s not just a defensive specialist. Forty-seven seconds in, he made a nifty move, stuck with his rebound, and buried the first shot of the night. It was a flash of his offensive upside, the kind we don’t always see when he’s buried in a checking role.

On Sunday, Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark (then of the Boston Bruins). In preseason Game 1, he scored against Ullmark – this time in an Ottawa Senators’ uniform. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nicholas Robertson had his moment too—a rocket one-timer set up by David Kämpf after a slick neutral zone play by Easton Cowan. It was classic Robertson: quick, lethal, and impossible for Linus Ullmark to track.

But then, as the game wore on, Robertson’s name was called less and less. His ice time dipped, his presence faded. One period of fire, then a quiet finish. That deployment, in a way, sums up the questions around his career. He can score, no doubt. But can he stay in the spotlight long enough to matter?

Cowan, on the other hand, kept showing flashes. His hands, his poise, even just keeping himself onside on the Robertson goal—it all spoke to a player who doesn’t look overwhelmed by the stage. These games don’t crown future stars, but they reveal who belongs.

The Maple Leafs’ Ice Time Tells the Truth

Here’s where preseason gets revealing in a different way: the clock never lies. Coaches might praise players in interviews, but watch who they put on the ice, when, and how often. That’s the real measure of trust.

David Kämpf led all forwards with more than 20 minutes—steady, reliable, a player Berube leaned on from start to finish. Robertson started hot, but his minutes dipped in the third. Marshall Rifai, on the other hand, saw his ice time balloon in the final frame after a feisty second period that included taking on Ottawa’s physical push.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Was it punishment, or reward? Maybe both. Either way, it showed that Berube wanted him out there when the game got tighter.

Dakota Mermis logged the most minutes on defense, though without much flash. Philippe Myers’ usage spiked in the third, maybe a nod to the coaches wanting to see him in pressure minutes. Every number on the stat sheet is a breadcrumb pointing to what the coaching staff values.

When Maple Leafs Players Fade Into the Background

Not every revelation is positive. Michael Pezzetta was supposed to audition as Ryan Reaves’ replacement. Instead, he was on the receiving end of a crushing hit, and when he tried to respond, he picked the wrong target. He roughed up a smaller, non-combative Senator in the ensuing scrum.

Michael Pezzetta, here with the Montreal Canadiens. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Outside of that, he disappeared into the game. For a player fighting to prove his worth, that’s the kind of night that gets noticed—for the wrong reasons.

Why These Games Matter to the Maple Leafs

There’s a temptation to shrug off preseason as meaningless, but for many players, these are the most important games they’ll play all year. Each shift is a job interview. Each decision by the coach nudges them toward the NHL, the American Hockey League (AHL), or somewhere further down the ladder.

For fans, preseason is a window into the margins. It’s the chance to see not just the stars but the hopefuls, the grinders, the ones who might never be household names but whose stories are written in these weeks.

The Maple Leafs might have left Ottawa with a win, but what really mattered was what the game revealed: Berube’s trust in Kämpf, Järnkrok’s forgotten scoring touch, Robertson’s familiar arc, Cowan’s flashes of poise, Rifai’s physical edge, and Pezzetta’s missed chance.

That’s what preseason hockey is. Not meaningless, not filler—revealing.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]